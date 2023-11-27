The best doggy deals for Cyber Monday: Cut-price canine gadgets

Cyber Monday is here and we're all enjoying the top deals on a whole bunch of tech, but why should humans have all of the fun? Why not treat Man's Best Friend to something shiny and new as well?

We're not just talking chew toys either, pet tech is big business and there are a host of gadgets to keep you and your pooch entertained, connected and safe. Here are the deals that have our tails wagging.

Furbo 360° Dog Camera: was £199 now £139 at Furbo.com

We all find ourselves missing our furry friends when we're at work on holiday. With the 360 camera, you can see, hear and speak to your dog. Plus you can even throw them a treat, all via the app. That's fun for everyone!

Waterproof Airtag Dog Collar: was £17 now £14 at Amazon

Feel safe when out and about with your pup. This collar holds an Apple Airtag to help you keep track of them, like a furry pair of AirPods. It's waterproof too, so if your doggie likes to paddle you don't need to worry.

Tractive GPS Dog Tracker: was £44 now £31 at Tractive

A fully-fledged GPS tracker that fits onto your dog's collar, At just 35g, it suits dogs big or small and even monitors your dog's sleep and activity to give you more peace of mind about their health. It's like a Fitbit for your faithful hound.

FluentPet starter kit: was £99 now £65 at FLuentPet

Train your pooch to 'speak' with a series of button commands that produce seriously impressive results. This set comes with 3 tiles and 6 buttons that you can assign to different phrases. A top training tool.