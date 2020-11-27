Top Black Friday sales 2020: save on tech, home, clothing and more

The Black Friday sales are now in full swing and to help you get the very best deals we've collected them all in one place on T3. What that means is that we'll be digging through the Black Friday sales to hunt down those unmissable bargains, so if you're looking to save some money on things for working from home or to keep you entertained indoors and out during a winter staycation then T3 is the place to be.
Retailers are currently slashing 70-percent (or more) off their stock, making now a brilliant time to grab a deal. They're doing this because there's such heavy competition between stores, to tempt people into spending money again and to make up for a slow start to the year.
We've scoured the web to see what Black Friday sales are on right now and we're able to say that there are LOADS. We've listed the best of the current sales and deals below.
Happy shopping!
Best Black Friday sales:
Amazon.co.uk Black Friday sale
The Amazon Sale runs pretty much the entire year and has deals across the whole store, including Echo devices, Garmin sports watches, electric toothbrushes and much more. Basically, everything you need, but don't want to pay full price for.
John Lewis Black Friday sale
The John Lewis sale has hundreds of discounts across electricals, homewares, clothing and much more and the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold price promise means you will not find these prices cheaper elsewhere. There's up to 70% off womenswear, up to 70% off menswear, and much, much more.
Currys Black Friday sale
The Currys sale is offering up to 40% off over 100s of product. Those products include Apple iPads and Apple Watches, laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, 4K TVS, as well as more boring things, like fridges and washing machines.
Argos Black Friday sale
The Argos sale is offering discounts on thousands of products. Most notably you can save up to 70-percent on TU clothing, as well as getting great deals on outdoor toys. Order your items by 1pm, and they'll be delivered by 6pm with Fast Track same day home delivery.
Goldsmiths Black Friday sale | 50% off
The Goldsmiths sale is offering a massive 50% off diamond engagement rings, luxury watches, necklaces, bracelets and lots more. Make sure you check this fantastic sale out before it ends.
Lovehoney Black Friday sale | 50% off
Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie in its sale. There are loads of new items in the sale while several of the products from previous sales have now been discounted even further.
Best tech sales:
Amazon.co.uk sale
Looking for some cheap tech? The Amazon sale is offering deals on everything from hard drives, cables, monitors, printers, webcams, keyboards and much, much more. Basically, if you're looking for discounted technology Amazon is the way to go.
Currys sale
Curry's is THE place to buy tech. The Currys sale is offering up to 40% off over 100s of product. Those products include Apple iPads and Apple Watches, laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, 4K TVS, as well as more boring things, like fridges and washing machines.View Deal
eBay sale
Looking for some discounted technology? eBay could be for you. As well as big discounts on used products, eBay also hosts a number of outlet/clearance deals from the likes of Currys, AO and more.
Argos sale
The Argos sale is offering discounts on thousands of tech products. You can save on everything from iPads to instant cameras and e-readers to gaming headsets. Order your items by 1pm, and they'll be delivered by 6pm with Fast Track same day home delivery.View Deal
John Lewis sale
The John Lewis sale has hundreds of discounts on electrical goods and the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold price promise means you will not find these prices cheaper elsewhere. If you're looking for anything, from a smartwatch to a washing machine or TV, John Lewis will have a deal for you.View Deal
Park Cameras sale
There are some massive deals currently available are Park Cameras, with discounts available on digital cameras, lenses and all accessories. One particular standout deal is a mega cashback on Sony equipment.
Wex Photo and Video sale
Looking for discounted photography gear? Check out Wex photography, which currently has a number of deals, such as £200 cashback on Sony cameras, trade-in deals, 25-percent off stock clearance, and a large selection of used gear.
Best clothing, watches and jewellery sales:
Goldsmiths sale | up to 50% off
The Goldsmiths sale is offering a massive 50% off diamond engagement rings, luxury watches, necklaces, bracelets and lots more. Make sure you check this fantastic sale out before it ends.
Schuh sale
The Schuh sale is knocking money off women's, men's and kids' footwear which includes footwear from brands including Adidas, Base London, Converse, Dr Martens and many more. Students can get a further 10% off.
Office sale | up to 70% off
The Office sale sees discounts of up to 50% off Office branded styles. You can also save money off brands including Timberland, Office and Ugg and if you don't want Boots, you'll be pleased to know that you can also get up to 50% off trainers. There's free UK standard delivery on all sale orders over £60.
Boohoo sale | Up to 90% off everything
Get up-to 70-percent off everything in the Boohoo Black Friday sale! That's everything from women's fashion, shoes and accessories. Prices start at just £1, and stocks won't last, so hurry!
Urban Outfitters sale | 50% off
Urban Outfitters is one of the best sales around (we've already made the most of some of the deals) with 50-percent off men's and women's clothing, and home accessories. There are plenty of styles on offer, but stock is limited, so once it's gone, it's gone for good!
Tommy Hilfiger sale | up to 50% off
You can get up to 50% off selected items across women, men and kids fashion . All your favourites from last season are on sale now. Make sure you don't miss out!
Adidas sale | up to 50% off
Adidas has an online outlet where you can get up to 50% off brand-new Adidas goods. All items included are clearly marked and the discount is applied automatically, with Adidas' sports and style ranges included. Save on clothing and trainers.
Nike sale | up to 50% off
Checks over stripes? Not to be outdone, Nike also has a 50-percent off sale. Like Adidas, both sports and style lines are discounted, with discounts on trainers, hoodies, T-shirts and more. If you join Nike's free loyalty scheme (NikePlus), you can get unlimited free delivery.
Clarks sale | 50% off
Save up to 50-percent on men's, women and kids shoes at Clarks, PLUS get an extra 10-percent off a second reduced item. You can get free standard delivery on orders over £60, and there's free returns as well.
Vans sale | up to 50% off
Vans are classic shoes which will never go out fo style, so it's worth trying to pick up a pair in the sale. You can save on men's, women's and children's styles, as well as clothing and accessories.
ASOS sale | 70% off
Perhaps the biggest style sale around – this has come at exactly the right time. ASOS is advertising discounts on 'warm-weather wins', that's everything from shorts to T-shirts, dresses, and more.
Topshop sale | 25% of everything
It would be ridiculous for Topman to have a sale and for Topshop to be charging full price for everything, so you'll also a find a sale at Topshop with the same massive savings – including a limited-time sale of 50-percent off summer dresses.
Topman sale - 25% off everything
The Topman January Sale is offering up to 30% off summer shirts and swim shorts, as well as discounting a number of styles and products. That's a ridiculous saving and as you'd expect at those prices, lots of items are selling fast. Check it out now so you don't miss out.
H&M sale | 50% off
H&M is also offering some huge discounts in its sale – up to 50% of women's, men's and kids' clothes, its Divided range and H&M Home items so you can update your home and wardrobe on the cheap while stocks last.
Hollister sale | 25-50% off everything
Californian clothing company Hollister is running a sale with up to 50-percent off, so it's a great place to check out if you want a stylish, warm puffer jacket or hoodie to see you through the colder weather.
Next sale
Next sales are legendary. The fashion brand has reduced selected lines in womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, and homeware, so you can fill your wardrobe and house with stylish essentials for less money.
Debenhams sale | 50% off
Debenhams is offering up to 50% off in its mid-season sale. So that's 50% off womenswear, menswear, and home furnishings. There's also up to half price beauty and fragrance, up to half price handbags and up to 50% off electricals including coffee machines, hairdryers and lots more.
Very sale | 70% off
Very has some great offers with up to 70% off selected women's, men's, kids' fashion and footwear. This sale is massive with over 7,000 items on offer so if you want to refresh your wardrobe ahead of summer, it's worth checking out.
Best mattress sales:
Eve mattress sale
The Eve Sleep sale knocks a hefty 35% off the Eve Premium Hybrid – which picked up a Highly Commended in the T3 Awards 2020. Eve calls it "hybrid mattress heaven", and found it exceptionally supportive and extremely comfortable to sleep on. The design includes 1500 full-sized pocket springs and three layers of Eve's next-generation foam.
OTTY mattress sale
Right now, there are price drops across the full OTTY range, which is already cheaper than most competitor brands. The amount that's been knocked off depends on which mattress and size you go for – choose from OTTY four different designs, including hybrid and memory foam options. Prices start at just £232 for the OTTY Flex Memory Foam single.
Nectar Sleep mattress sale
Knock a huge £125 off your new mattress when you buy directly from Nectar Sleep. This offer is applied automatically at the checkout. The Nectar memory foam mattress offers medium-to-firm support, and we ranked it the third best mattress around right now.
Best home sales:
Amazon.co.uk sale
The Amazon sale is offering deals on home favourites such as electric toothbrushes, booze, lawnmowers and coffee machines. Basically, everything you need to fill up your home. There are also deals on beauty products, clothes and more.
AO.com sale
Need a cheap kitchen appliance, 4K TV, games console or other electrical items? Then check out the sale at AO.com. With offers across brands such as George Foreman, Nespresso and Samsung, you can spruce up the house with new gadgets. There are almost 1,000 offers in the clearance sale, but hurry because when they're gone they're gone.
Argos sale
The Argos sale is offering discounts on thousands of products. Most notably you can save up to 70-percent on TU clothing, as well as getting great deals on outdoor toys. Order your items by 1pm, and they'll be delivered by 6pm with Fast Track same day home delivery.View Deal
B&Q sale
Planning some home decorating and DIY? B&Q have some excellent clearance deals currently running on outdoors, garden, kitchen, decorating, lighting, tools and more.
Dunelm sale | up to 50%
Looking to freshen up your house? Save money on bedding, curtains, furniture, lighting and more in the Dunelm Black Friday Sale.
Lakeland sale | save up to 60%
The Lakeland has sale is slashing prices by up to 60-percent, with deals on cookware, bakeware, coffee machines, kitchen essentials and more.
Le Creuset sale
The Le Creuset sale is offering up to 50% off items including cookware sets, dinner plates, stoneware dishes and cast-iron casserole dishes. It's not the biggest selection but the savings are big, so if you want some premium cookware without the premium price then head over to this sale before it ends.
Hotel Chocolat sale
Who doesn't like cut-price chocolate? You can currently save up to 50-percent on Easter chocolate from the luxury brand. There's everything from giant eggs, bundles, H-boxes and more.
Best beauty and grooming sales:
Boots sale
The Boots sale is offering up to half price on selected makeup selections, triple points on select electrical products, 25% off selected No7, and 1/3 off selected fragrances. Keep an eye on this sale as we expect it to ramp up as the month goes on.
View Deal
The Body Shop sale | 50% off
Take a look through The Body Shop's selection of sale items. There are some fan favourites available at amazing prices, so stock up whilst it lasts and ensure you have all of your beauty essentials. Free delivery on orders over £30
Dyson sale
Dyson's beauty products are expensive, but thanks to a few deals on the Dyson website, they're not a bit more affordable. You can save on the Airwarp and the Supersonic hairdryer.
The Fragrance Shop sale | Up to 80% off
Want to smell good for Christmas? The fragrance shop is currently discounting select lines by 80-percent. There are big-name brands included in the sale, with the likes of Dior, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Paco Rabanne.
Amazon.co.uk sale
The Amazon sale is offering deals on beauty favourites such as makeup, makeup brushes, nail polish and more. Basically everything you need for an at-home spa day. There are also deals on tech, clothes and more.View Deal
Best outdoors and fitness sales:
Go Outdoors sale
Fancy a lovely warm jacket for those winter walks this year, or maybe a new family tent for a camping trip? Then head over to the Go Outdoors sale where the retailer is offering discounts of up to 60%. There's also free next-day delivery when you spend £50 or more and Go Outdoors promises to beat any other retailer's price by 10%.
Wiggle sale
Whether you like to run, swim or cycle you'll want to head over to Wiggle right now where you can save up to 50% off running shoes, cycle clothing, triathlon clothing and more. Just the ticket to get yourself kitted to tackle those New Year's fitness resolutions.
Halfords sale
Looking to pimp your ride? Maybe you're after a cut-price bike or some affordable tools for your toolbox. Well, with the Halfords Black FRiday sale you should be able to find some great bargains on all of the above.
