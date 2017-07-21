T3 Quick Hit: Oakley's smart Radar Pace sunnies with earphones in are your UV-defeating soundtrack to the Tour de France

With the world's greatest cycling competition/pharmaceutical experiment in full swing, high-end eyewear maker Oakley has released a limited-edition Tour de France version of its Radar Pace sunglasses to celebrate the history and legacy of the iconic competition.

Radar Pace, the firm's smart sports sunglasses incorporate in-ear headphones for music and a real-time, voice-activated coaching system, which can be adjusted to help you train harder and for longer while out on two wheels.

The Tour de France edition includes an exclusive PRIZM Road Lens that's been etched with the Tour de France logo and detailed with a unique iridium coating "inspired by the regions of France".

These highly technical, IPX5 water resistant glasses have a touch pad at the temples to control volume and take/end calls with a tap or swipe.

As well as your mobile, the system can pair to external sensors to track power output, heart rate, speed, cadence, distance, time and more.

Each pack includes two ear booms, a clear lens for low light conditions, a unique iridium PRIZM Road Lens, a case and Tour de France microbag, two replacement nose pads and – yes! – a micro USB cable.

The Oakley limited edition Tour De France Radar Pace sunglasses are available now with a price tag of £400.