T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Sony PS VR, HP Spectre x360, Amazon Music Unlimited, Audio-Technica headphones and more

Sony PlayStation VR

The virtual reality revolution is well and truly underway now that Sony has unleashed its VR headset that works with the PS4. That means virtual reality, with actual games, is easily accessible to everyone at last.

The PS VR is available alone, with a new console and with games in various packages. The PS VR alone starts at £349.

Audio-Technica DRS7BT headphones

The new Audio-Technica DRS7BT Bluetooth headphones ditch the DAC to offer its digital to digital delivery which it calls Pure Digital Drive. The result should be better sound than ever thanks to aptX HD onboard for 24-bit/96kHz playback in aptX, AAC and SBC formats.

The DRS7BT cans look good too and start at under £300.

HP Spectre x360

HP has refreshed its ever-popular Spectre x360 laptop. Now you can enjoy an edge-to-edge display that still rotates. The new model is 11.8mm slimmer yet goes for 15 hours and can recharge 90 per cent in 90 minutes, features quad speakers and up to Intel i7 processing with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The new HP Spectre x360 is out in October from $1,159.

Microsoft HoloLens

Microsoft is finally taking orders on its augmented reality headset so anyone can get involved. Of course you'll need £3,000 to buy a headset plus the patience to wait for content to appear on there as it's still early days.

The HoloLens has been available in the US and Canada since March so hopefully there are a few more experiences on there now to justify that hefty price tag.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon has launched its Spotify and Apple Music competitor in Music Unlimited. Unlike its current Prime Music offering that's limited to a few millions songs this new service will offer “tens of millions". But it's the voice control that makes it unique.

When used with an Amazon Echo device a person can simply ask for a song, genre or even let it learn their tastes so they simply say “play” for a curated track list. As such Amazon Echo use alone is less at $4 per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited on other devices is $8 per month for Prime members or $10 for everyone else.