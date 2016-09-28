T3 Awards 2016: who's nominated for Design of the Year?

The winner here will be the most pleasing looking device, or one that reimagines what a thing of its type can look like, or do. The product needs to actually work, too. That always helps.

B&W Zeppelin Wireless

Oh the humanity! This stunningly powerful Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker is airship-shaped and Bristol fashion, and very black indeed.

British Gas Hive 2

What a difference a little Yves Béhar magic design dust can make. The new Hive banished memories of its ugly-stick-assailed predecessor.

Olympus Pen-F

Crash, bang, wallop. What a picture. Our advice with the retro-cool Pen F is this: buy two, then take photos of it, with it.

Dyson Supersonic

Yes, a hairdryer can be sexy. And economical. And involve magnets.Thank you, Dyson, for opening our eyes (and drying our hair).

Aston Martin DB11

“No mister Bond, I expect you to give me your car keys, so I can drive off in it and hopefully encounter Pussy Galore on the road.”

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Yes, it does look very much like the last Galaxy Edge. No, we have absolutely no problem with that. It also makes phone calls