T3 Awards 2016 as it happened

Tonight was the T3 Awards 2016 powered by EEat London's prestigious Royal Horticultural Hall. Here's everything that happened! And check out our epic guide to all the T3 Awards 2016 winners.
What are the T3 Awards?
Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, the T3 Awards is known as “the Oscars of Tech,” and not only by us. Indeed, a T3 Award hasbecome one of the most prestigious prizes in the industry, given only to the greatest gadgets, the best brands and the most innovative, er, innovators.
Attendees on the night will be given a souveneir copy of the T3 Awards 2016 magazine - which will be in shops on Friday!
Not surprisingly, Virtual Reality has a big impact on this year's nominations. The HTC Vive receives three for Gadget, Gaming Product and Innovation of the Year. The Oculus Rift has two (Gadget and Gaming Product of the Year), with the Samsung Gear 360 nominated for Innovation of the Year.
Samsung is this year's most nominated company with an incredible 11 nods. Apple and Sony/Sony PlayStation pick up six each, and go mano-a-mano-a-mano with Samsung for Phone and Brand of the Year.
Other notable nominees include HTC, who receive five, and Microsoft and LG, who both have four.
How each award is decided
The winners are decided by your votes (voting now closed) and those of a panel of expert judges from the tech biz, and the results will be announced this Wednesday.
The exception to this is our Gadget of the Decade award, which is completely voted for by you as well as our awards for Tech Legend, Outstanding Contribution, Tech Personality, Hall of Fame and Editors' Choice. These are awarded by the T3.com and T3 magazine teams.
The categories in this year's T3 Awards powered by EE
- Camera of the Year
- Design of the Year
- Audio product of the Year
- Editors' Choice Award
- Tech Personality of the Year
- Gaming Product of the Year
- Wearable of the Year
- Car of the Year
- Streaming service of the Year
- Laptop of the Year
- Tech Legend
- Gadget of the Decade
- TV of the Year
- Connected Home Tech of the Year
- Innovation of the Year
- Phone of the Year
- Outstanding Contribution
- Brand of the Year
- Hall of Fame
- Gadget of the Year
The shortlists for this year's T3 Awards powered by EE
Gadget of the Year
- HTC Vive
- Oculus Rift
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Apple iPhone 6S
- Sky Q
- Microsoft Surface Book
- Apple iPad Pro
- Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire
- Naim Mu-so Qb
- Samsung Family Hub
Gaming Product of the Year
- Nvidia Shield Tablet K1
- HTC Vive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 980
- Microsoft Xbox One
- Oculus Rift
- Sony PlayStation 4
Phone of the Year
- Google Nexus 6P
- Apple iPhone 6S
- Sony Z5 Premium
- HTC 10
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- LG G5
TV of the Year
- Sony XD93
- LG E6
- Panasonic CZ952
- Samsung JS9500
- Hisense M7900
- Philips 8901 Ambilux
Streaming service of the Year
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Spotify
- Now TV
- BT TV
- Apple Music
Laptop of the Year
- Dell XPS 12
- Lenovo Yoga 900S
- HP Spectre x360
- Acer Aspire Switch 12 S
- Microsoft Surface Book
- Apple MacBook
Camera of the Year
- Olympus PEN-F
- Nikon D500
- Canon PowerShot G5 X
- Sony A7R II
- FujiFilm X70
- Panasonic TZ70
Brand of the Year
- Apple
- Sony
- Samsung
- LG
- HTC
Connected Home Tech of the Year
- Samsung SmartThings Starter Kit
- Samsung Family Hub
- Philips Hue White Ambience Starter Kit
- Nespresso Prodigio
- Hive Active Heating
- Dyson Pure Cool Link
Design of the Year
- B&W Zeppelin Wireless
- Hive Active Heating
- Olympus Pen-F
- Dyson Supersonic
- Aston Martin DB11
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Audio product of the Year
- Naim Mu-so Qb
- Beats Pill+
- B&W Zeppelin Wireless
- Marshall Major II
- Sonos PLAY:5
- B&O Beoplay A1
Innovation of the Year
- LG G5 and Friends
- Samsung Gear 360
- Hyundai ix35 Fuel Cell
- Sony LSPX-W1S 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector
- Samsung Addwash
- HTC Vive
Wearable of the Year
- Fitbit Blaze
- Huawei Watch
- TAG Heuer Connected
- Microsoft Band 2
- Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire
- Samsung Gear S2
Car of the Year
- Tesla Model X
- BMW 7 Series
- Volvo XC90
- Audi Q7 E-Tron
- Ford GT
- Jaguar F-Pace