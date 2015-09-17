T3 Awards 2015: All the winners including Apple, Microsoft, Sony, LG and more

Previous Next 1/17

The T3 Awards 2015 driven by Continental

The T3 Awards driven by Continental are over for another year, and 2015 has been a bumper year for big names and the best awards in tech.

Our categories spread far and wide throughout the tech sphere to encompass everything you'd want for your home, work and social life.

From wearables to TVs, cars to tech to make your home feel like The Jetsons - we've given it all an award tonight across an unprecedented 13 categories.

Believe us when they say they were closely fought over numerous cups of coffee and some slightly substandard croissants. The winners were argued out by our panel of expert judges alongside the all important public vote (well done if you took part!).

Here's everything that won (we've listed them in the order they were presented, in case you were wondering!).