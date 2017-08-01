T3 Agenda: Optoma's compact new ML330 projector. StarTech.com's powerful Thunderbolt 3 dock. And more!

In today's Tuesday edition of the T3 Agenda, we power up our home projection with the small yet might ML330 from Optoma, we increase the size of our computing setup with Star.Tech.com's new Thunderbolt 3 dock, and much more...

Power up your home entertainment with the compact ML330 LED projector from Optoma

TV fans, gamers and those that love to watch their films with a cinema setup can now conveniently stream super-sized pictures anywhere in their own home with the new smart LED projector - the Optoma ML330.

Small and light enough to serve as a regular travelling companion, this new projector has everything in one box including integrated speakers and a whole host of connection options such as WiFi, Android, Bluetooth, HDMI and MHL. It can also play content directly from a USB memory stick or microSD card.

Set-up is simple with built-in WiFi for easy connection to a network. Powered by Android, users can access their favourite media services and stream movies, TV shows and video clips. Popular apps such as Netflix and YouTube can be downloaded using the smart user interface.

You can order your very own Optoma ML330 today for only £450 direct from projectorshop24.co.uk.

Embrace the future of computing with the StarTech.com Thunderbolt 3 dock

StarTech.com has announced the release of its first Thunderbolt 3 Dual-4K Docking Station with full Power Delivery to charge and power the latest generation MacBook Pro or Thunderbolt 3 equipped Windows laptops.

The device is one of the first Thunderbolt 3 docking stations on the market with laptop charging, and also comes with a USB-C to DisplayPort cable. The extra cable gives you instant ability to connect to an additional DisplayPort monitor, without having to purchase extra cables or adapters.

Thunderbolt 3 brings Thunderbolt to USB-C at speeds up to 40 Gb/s, creating one compact port that does it all – delivering the fastest, most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data device.

With full Power Delivery is available at Insight, Misco, Amazon.co.uk and Dabs and are also distributed by Enta, Ingram Micro and Exertis. In fact, you can order one from Amazon today for less than £173.

Check out SoundXtra's accessories for Bose SoundTouch speakers

Premium audio accessory brand, SoundXtra, has just launched its new range of stands and wall mountings for Bose SoundTouch speakers. Crafted from premium materials, the durable aluminium and steel constructs guarantee to stand the test of time as well removing unwanted vibrations while your favourite tunes are playing.

The range comprises of Desk Stand, Wall Mount and Floor Stand for Bose SoundTouch 10; Desk Stand, Wall Mount and Floor Stand for Bose SoundTouch 20; Desk Stand and Floor Stand for Bose SoundTouch 30; Cantilever TV Mount, TV Mount Attachment and TV Stand for Bose SoundTouch 300.

The range is available now from Amazon, prices start from £34.99.