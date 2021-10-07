Swatch takes us back to the '80s with the 1984 Reloaded collection

1984 was a great year (apparently, I wouldn't know as I wasn't born yet) but it's the year that Prince’s Purple Rain, Madonna’s Like a Virgin and the video game Tetris were released. Talk about cultural icons!

It was also the year Swatch entered the Guinness Book of Records in 1984 with the construction of a giant watch displayed on the headquarters building of the Commerzbank in Frankfurt. It weighed 13 tons and measured 162 meters.

With its latest 1984 Reloaded collection, Swatch looks to its roots for inspiration and combines a set of its original and most coveted 1984 designs with Bioceramic, the brand's new environmentally responsible material.

The unique mix of ceramic and bio-sourced plastic derived from castor oil delivers a robust, lightweight material offering scratch resistance and a tactile ‘soft touch’ finish.

The five models in the collection offer reinterpretations of some of the early, standout Swatch watches and capture the liberating fun and frivolity of the decade.

Check them out below:

(Image credit: Swatch)

There’s certainly been a strong resurrection of '80s fashion and music recently, so these new watches are bang on-trend. The New Gent and Gent channel some of the most iconic colourways of the decade, like yellow, red, black, grey and white and pairs them with strong monochrome graphics on the dial.

However, it’s the Bioceramic case and bio-sourced material strap and loop that bring the 1984 Reloaded models bang up to date.

The white New Gent and grey Gent are also available as a special set. The two 1984 Reloaded models look to the anti-modernist Memphis design movement for inspiration and come with a matching special edition packaging.

Featuring bio-sourced and Bioceramic materials, the white New Gent has a multicoloured dial, while the grey Gent features a monochrome dial design.

The Swatch 1984 Reloaded collection is available to buy now from Swatch's website with prices starting from £66.

