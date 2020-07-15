Superdrug Super Summer sale: amazing deals from 49p!

Beauty fans are in for a treat with the Superdrug Super Summer Sale, which is now live. The Superdrug sale is bursting with top deals right across fragrances, beauty, makeup, grooming and so much more besides. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

In a hurry and want to start shopping? Here are some handy links for you…

If you have the budget, it’s also a fun time to treat yourself to something new that you’ve been hoping to snag a juicy discount on. There are also toiletries and nursery essentials on offer too.

There are hundreds if not thousands of items on offer at the Superdrug Super Summer sale, so you’re guaranteed a bargain depending on what you’re shopping for.

As for us, these are the deals we’ll be taking home from Superdrug today...

B. Vegan Gift Box | now 49p at Superdrug!

The B. Vegan Gift box boasts vegan-only products that will enrich the skin and leave you feeling refreshed.View Deal

NYX Professional Makeup Love Lust Disco Boogie Gift Set | now 49p at Superdrug

This little set of artistry tricks is packed with tools for you to be flawless on-the-go. Prep your face for flawless application, pamper your lips, glam up your eyelook and set like a pro. View Deal

Spectrum Zodiac 6 Piece Set | now 49p at Superdrug

Get starry-eyed and create makeup looks that are out of this world with the luxe vegan and cruelty-free 5-piece Zodiac brush set and pouch. Consisting of the perfect brushes to create an all-over flawless makeup look.View Deal

Garnier Tissue Mask Winter Skin Collection | now 49p at Superdrug

Super-hydrating revitalising mask for dehydrated skin intensely rehydrates skin, reduces the look of fine lines, and revives radiance. Enriched with pomegranate extract, hyaluronic acid, and plant serum. Unmask smoother, bouncier, healthier-looking skin in just 15 minutes. View Deal

Bulldog Original Ultimate Beard Care Kit | now 49p at Superdrug

Bulldog’s Ultimate Beard Care Kit contains Bulldog Original Beard Oil, Bulldog Original Beard Balm and Bulldog Beard Shampoo and Conditioner. This gift set also includes a branded Comb and Trimming Scissors. Bulldog products are purpose-built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients. When it comes to taking care of your skin, Bulldog is man’s best friend.View Deal

Baylis & Harding Mandarin & Grapefruit Xmas Eve Box | now 49p at Superdrug

Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit, their most popular fragrance, is presented in smart and sophisticated, clean white packaging with metallic gold highlights.View Deal

