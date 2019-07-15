Cheap TV deals: Sony Bravia just SERVED every other TV brand when it comes to Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals

There's not exactly an excess of blockbuster OLED 4K TV deals so far this Amazon Prime Day but if you're after big discounts on quite good TVs, there's already a bonanza of quite good deals.
As well as this one – Buy Philips 65PUS7303/12 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided for £515 off RRP – there are a load of cheap 4K HDR Sony Bravia TVs on offer, including a number with bundled Sony UHD Blu-ray players and Amazon Echo smart speakers. Stand by.
• Sony Bravia XG81 LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Android TV with Voice Remote – comes with Sony UBP-X500 Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Player and Amazon Echo (2nd Gen)
55-inch £799
was £1099 save £300
49-inch £749
was £949 save £200
65-inch £1,329
was £1,599 save £270
Sony Bravia XG81 with Sony UBP-X500 4K Blu-ray player and Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) save… quite a lot of £££ at Amazon
On the face of it, saving between £200 and £300 (varies by screen size) on a brand new Bravia sounds good. You like that, yeah? But then delve into the promo deals and add a free Amazon Echo 2nd Gen and money one of Sony's fine, fine UHD Blu-ray players and we are talking Deal Town City Limits. View Deal
You can also get these Sony Bravias without Echo add-ons
Something for everyone here but maybe not as compelling as the XG81 with bonus bits.
• Sony Bravia XG70 LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV (2019)
55-inch £699
was £899 – save £200
65-inch £899
was 1,097.94 – save £198.94
49-inch £525
was £699 Save £174
• Sony Bravia XF7002 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play
55-Inch £525
was £671.31 save £146.31
• Sony Bravia XF8096 Android 4K HDR Ultra HD TV with YouView and Freeview HD
49-Inch £479
was £619 save £140
• Sony Bravia XF7003 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play
43-Inch £359
was £399.01 save £40.01
Prime essentials
- Browse today's Amazon deals
- Visit Amazon's UK Prime Day page
- Visit Amazon's US Prime Day page
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (UK)
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (US)
More sales!
- Browse John Lewis sale TV deals
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Goldsmiths sale – live now
- John Lewis clearance sale – live now
- Le Creuset summer sale – live now
- Go Outdoors sale – live now
- Made.com sale – flash sales live
- AllSaints sale – live now
- Nike sale – live now
- Schuh sale – live now
- Office sale – live now
- Dr Martens sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4
- Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now