Smarty launches INCREDIBLE new SIM only deal: 50GB data, no contract, £12 p/m

T3 is constantly on the look out for the finest SIM only deals, which is why we've immediately locked our deal hunting sights onto this brand new SIMO package from Smarty.

It's a great value SIM only deal, too, costing just £12 per month. For that price you get a really strong allowances package that includes 50GB of data to burn, as well as unlimited calls and texts.

The real game-changer for this deal, though, is that it is completely contract free. That means its owner is not tied to any long-term deal and can leave at any time with just a few button presses on Smarty's website.

This deal will be ideal for users who currently have a low data allowance each month and are looking to upgrade that, or for unlimited everything users who have realised they don't need unlimited data and can save a packet by opting for a fixed but still very large data allowance.

50GB of data is over four times the average monthly data usage by a UK phone user, meaning that for all but the most heavy phone users (those who are downloading and streaming 4K movies on a daily basis off Wi-Fi) what is delivered here will be much more than they can actually use.

And, well, if you find that you do need more data, then you can immediately cancel this plan and pick something else up as it is contract free.

Here's the full details of this SIM only deal:

Star Deal SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 per month

Unlimited calls and texts along with 50GB of data for £12 per month is a fantastic SIM only deal, but then when you throw in the fact that it is also completely contract free and you're in SIM only deal heaven. Available now from Smarty with free delivery also included.View Deal

The only caveat we would say there is with this deal is that the data delivered by Smarty is not 5G. This obviously isn't a problem if you don't have a 5G phone or don't live in an area with 5G coverage, but if you do have one or both of those things then you may want to consider if you feel you need 5G data speeds or not before ringing this deal up.

If you do feel you need 5G data speeds then there are a few other great SIM only deals on the market to consider. Three and EE both have some really competitive offers available, with EE delivering the fastest network speeds in the country and Three offering unlimited 5G data. Check out the deals below:

SIM only plan from EE | 120GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24-month contract | £20 per month

EE delivers the fastest network speeds in the UK, and here you can bag 120GB of 5G data, as well as unlimited calls and texts, for just £20 per month. Unlike the Smarty deal above, though, this deal requires a 24-month fixed contract.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Three | Unlimited calls, texts and data | 12-month contract | £16 per month

If you think 24 months is a bit long to be tied to a SIM plan contract then take a look at this 5G data plan from Three. It comes on a 12-month plan instead, while offering the same unlimited data, calls and texts. £16 per month is also just as expensive as the Smarty deal above, so if you want 5G data and don't mind the 12-month contract, this could be the better deal for you.View Deal

For even more great SIM only deals be sure to check out T3's authoritative SIMO deals comparison chart below, which lists the very best offers currently available in the UK. What's so good about the chart is that is allows you to filter by a myriad of different things depending on what is most important to you, including contract length, monthly price, data allowance, texts allowance, calls allowance, network, product name and more.