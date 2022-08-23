Smart speaker deal sees the Echo Dot Kids drop to cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The summer holidays are sadly coming to an end, and for school kids and university students, September means back to school season. If you’ve got a child going into a new year at primary school, you might be looking for ways to get them motivated and focused, and we’ve found the best deal that can help you do just that.

Right now at Amazon, the Echo Dot Kids is better than half price, taking this kids-friendly smart speaker down to its cheapest ever price.

View the Echo Dot Kids deal (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £59.99, the Echo Dot Kids is now just £27.99 at Amazon. This popular smart speaker is specifically made for children and is designed to help them learn and grow with its intelligent features and capabilities.

The Echo Dot Kids is part of the Amazon Echo family that make some of the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) on the market today. With the Echo Dot Kids, children can ask Alexa questions, set alarms, play music, read stories and even make calls to approved contacts. It also has parental controls so you can filter explicit songs, set time limits and review activity via the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

This smart speaker comes with a free 1-year Amazon Kids+ (opens in new tab) subscription which unlocks child-friendly content, including Audible books, games, educational apps and more. When you buy the Echo Dot Kids, you don’t have to pay for Amazon Kids+ until your 1-year is up. If you decide to keep your subscription, you only pay £3.99 a month or you can cancel at any time.

If you’re looking for cheap back to school supplies, the Amazon Back to School sale (opens in new tab) is stocked full of study essentials. This sale has low prices on textbooks, stationary, schoolbags, electronics and more, including this discount on the Echo Dot Kids. To view the Echo Dot Kids deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot Kids: was £59.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £32 (53%) on the Echo Dot Kids at Amazon, in time for back to school season. The Echo Dot Kids comes with Alexa voice control which allows your children to ask Alexa for help with homework, set alarms, play music and access a variety of fun content with Amazon Kids+. Available in tiger or panda designs.

Amazon devices are often the most discounted products in any Amazon-run sale, especially during Prime Day (opens in new tab). Echo, Fire, Blink and Kindle products were the cheapest they’ve ever been during the 2022 Prime Day sale, but if you missed out, this Echo Dot Kids deal is definitely worth taking advantage of.

For more back to school deals, Amazon is also offering low prices on its Kindle Kids devices (opens in new tab). Right now at Amazon, you can get 45% off on the Kindle Kids or 29% off on the Kindle Kids Paperwhite. Both devices come with a free 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ – see more details below.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Kids: was £99.99, now £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 45% off the Kindle Kids in this Amazon back to school deal. Purpose-built for reading, kids can access thousands of popular books and series, Audible audiobooks and can strengthen their reading skills with word and vocabulary tools. This deal comes with the Kindle (10th gen), kid-friendly cover and a 2-year guarantee. The kid-friendly case is available in pink, blue, rainbow birds or space station designs.