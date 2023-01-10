Skullcandy launches limited edition gaming headset in collaboration with Doritos

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Skullcandy has never shied away from whacky collaborations in the past (see also: Skullcandy x Budweiser, Skullcandy x Pit Vyper, Skullcandy x Street Fighter), so it's no surprise that the latest limited edition cans from the fine purveyor of cheap gaming and wireless headphones are somewhat different. Behold the Skullcandy x Doritos SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds!

The limited edition drop reimagines the newly-launched Skullcandy SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds in Doritos Red with a zesty UV-reactive “blacklight” effect. Gaming headsets and true wireless earbuds never looked so tasty.

“Skullcandy and self-expression are synonymous, and this drop is no different,” said Derek Steiner, Director of Global Brand Partnerships at Skullcandy. “The SLYR and Dime 2 are the ideal products for this collab, both accessible and packed with flavour so gamers can boldly be themselves. The duo provides the best of both worlds – SLYR for gaming at home and Dime 2 for on-the-go mobile sessions.”

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

The Skullcandy SLYR is part of the new Skullcandy gaming headphones range and features the same premium sound technology as the flagship Skullcandy PLYR (read David's Skullcandy PLYR review) thanks to Supreme Sound and additional features "designed to maximise the gaming experience", Skullcandy says. On the other hand, the compact Dime 2 earbuds are easy to carry for gaming on the go and packed with features, including built-in Tile-finding technology.

The limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos drop is available now for purchase exclusively at Skullcandy US (opens in new tab), Skullcandy UK (opens in new tab) and Skullcandy AU (opens in new tab) and will ship in mid-February. As a side note, the Street Fighter cans are all on offer in Australia – don't miss out!