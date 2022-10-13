Skullcandy undercuts SteelSeries with its new value-for-money gaming headsets

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Probably the best thing about Skullcandy is that they don't pretend to be anything but a great value-for-money headphones brand, offering quality, yet surprisingly affordable, stereo headphones and true wireless earbuds. And if you're a gamer on a budget, you'll be happy to hear that Skullcandy announced its re-entry to the gaming category with a trio of value-packed headsets for all skill levels.

Offering compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile, the all-new SLYR, SLYR Pro and PLYR Multi-Platform gaming headsets were purpose-built for gamers, "delivering rich, detailed sound, crystal-clear communications and all-day comfort", Skullcandy says. Better still, even the most expensive PLYR model is only 2/3 the price of the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless, currently sitting at the top of our best gaming headsets guide.

Speaking of Skullcandy PLYR, the flagship model is said to have 'maximum flexibility' to play wired or wirelessly via Bluetooth. It's also equipped with Skullcandy's Personal Sound technology, which was re-engineered for gaming. The technology is called Enhanced Sound Perception (ESP) and requires you to take a quick hearing test to tune audio drivers specifically to your hearing.

Furthermore, PLYR features Clear Voice Smart Mic, which leverages artificial intelligence to isolate the speaker's voice and cut out background noises, such as keyboard clicks. The technology works with both the boom mic and the onboard headset mic if the boom mic is removed. Better still, the dual-connect capability of the gaming cans enables users to connect via wired and wireless connections to stream audio from two separate devices simultaneously!

Skullcandy SLYR Pro headsets (Image credit: Skullcandy)

The next step down is the SLYR Pro wired headset that offers the same ESP and Clear Voice Smart Mic technology mentioned above and comes with a detachable boom mic. SLYR Pro also sports a slightly redesigned headband for those who prefer a more classic yet comfortable fit.

Finally, the Skullcandy SLYR wired gaming headphones are aimed at casual gamers and feature Supreme Sound technology and a bi-directional removable boom mic that enables focused voice pickup, ensuring gamers can seamlessly communicate and collaborate with clarity in multiplayer settings.

Skullcandy says the PLYR, SLYR Pro and SLYR models are all constructed from tough, lightweight materials with 'head-conforming' memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture-wicking, breathable material. There are onboard controls across each headset that enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference. The boom mics are equipped with a mic-status LED, so players know at a glance when they're on mute or "on air."

Skullcandy's new gaming headset range is available to buy now directly from Skullcandy US (opens in new tab) and Skullcandy UK (opens in new tab), with prices from $59.99/£59.99. AU prices and availability TBC. Tech specs as per below.

PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology - Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to media and gaming devices

Enhanced Sound Perception - A hearing test tunes audio levels to match the user’s unique hearing needs

Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software - Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio

Clear Voice Smart Mic - AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications

Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Adjustable Suspension Headband - Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort

Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge - Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic

The headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C

Built-In Tile Finding Technology - If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app

Skull-HQ Software: Available for both PC and Mobile App.

SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset

Enhanced Sound Perception - A hearing test tunes audio levels to match the user’s unique hearing needs

Clear Voice Smart Mic - AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications

Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software - Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio

Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Durable, Lightweight Design - Constructed from tough, lightweight materials, including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture-wicking and breathable material

Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge - Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic

The headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C

Built-In Tile Finding Technology - If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app

Skull-HQ Software: Available on PC only.

SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset