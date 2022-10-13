Skullcandy undercuts SteelSeries with its new value-for-money gaming headsets

Probably the best thing about Skullcandy is that they don't pretend to be anything but a great value-for-money headphones brand, offering quality, yet surprisingly affordable, stereo headphones and true wireless earbuds. And if you're a gamer on a budget, you'll be happy to hear that Skullcandy announced its re-entry to the gaming category with a trio of value-packed headsets for all skill levels.
Offering compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile, the all-new SLYR, SLYR Pro and PLYR Multi-Platform gaming headsets were purpose-built for gamers, "delivering rich, detailed sound, crystal-clear communications and all-day comfort", Skullcandy says. Better still, even the most expensive PLYR model is only 2/3 the price of the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless, currently sitting at the top of our best gaming headsets guide.
Speaking of Skullcandy PLYR, the flagship model is said to have 'maximum flexibility' to play wired or wirelessly via Bluetooth. It's also equipped with Skullcandy's Personal Sound technology, which was re-engineered for gaming. The technology is called Enhanced Sound Perception (ESP) and requires you to take a quick hearing test to tune audio drivers specifically to your hearing.
Furthermore, PLYR features Clear Voice Smart Mic, which leverages artificial intelligence to isolate the speaker's voice and cut out background noises, such as keyboard clicks. The technology works with both the boom mic and the onboard headset mic if the boom mic is removed. Better still, the dual-connect capability of the gaming cans enables users to connect via wired and wireless connections to stream audio from two separate devices simultaneously!
The next step down is the SLYR Pro wired headset that offers the same ESP and Clear Voice Smart Mic technology mentioned above and comes with a detachable boom mic. SLYR Pro also sports a slightly redesigned headband for those who prefer a more classic yet comfortable fit.
Finally, the Skullcandy SLYR wired gaming headphones are aimed at casual gamers and feature Supreme Sound technology and a bi-directional removable boom mic that enables focused voice pickup, ensuring gamers can seamlessly communicate and collaborate with clarity in multiplayer settings.
Skullcandy says the PLYR, SLYR Pro and SLYR models are all constructed from tough, lightweight materials with 'head-conforming' memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture-wicking, breathable material. There are onboard controls across each headset that enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference. The boom mics are equipped with a mic-status LED, so players know at a glance when they're on mute or "on air."
Skullcandy's new gaming headset range is available to buy now directly from Skullcandy US (opens in new tab) and Skullcandy UK (opens in new tab), with prices from $59.99/£59.99. AU prices and availability TBC. Tech specs as per below.
PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset
- Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology - Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to media and gaming devices
- Enhanced Sound Perception - A hearing test tunes audio levels to match the user’s unique hearing needs
- Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
- Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software - Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio
- Clear Voice Smart Mic - AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications
- Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference
- Adjustable Suspension Headband - Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort
- Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge - Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic
- The headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C
- Built-In Tile Finding Technology - If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app
- Skull-HQ Software: Available for both PC and Mobile App.
SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset
- Enhanced Sound Perception - A hearing test tunes audio levels to match the user’s unique hearing needs
- Clear Voice Smart Mic - AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications
- Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
- Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software - Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio
- Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference
- Durable, Lightweight Design - Constructed from tough, lightweight materials, including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture-wicking and breathable material
- Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge - Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic
- The headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C
- Built-In Tile Finding Technology - If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app
- Skull-HQ Software: Available on PC only.
SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset
- Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
- Bi-Directional Mic - Improves voice pickup for enhanced communications
- Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference
- Durable, Lightweight Design - Constructed from tough, lightweight materials, including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture-wicking and breathable material