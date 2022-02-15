Only Skullcandy can turn a headphones collab with Budweiser into something this eye-catching

It's not like T3 didn't like Skullcandy headphones before - after all, we have the best Skullcandy headphones buying guide - but this Skullcandy x Budweiser really made our collective jaws drop. The workout buds and wireless headphones included in the collection look striking, to say the least, and will make a lot of heads turn.

Surprisingly, this collaboration is not linked to the recently concluded Super Bowl 22; or maybe I just made the connection because Budweiser was involved. No, this limited-edition collection is a standalone project by the two companies involved and includes my fave Skullcandy Crusher Evo, the competent Skullcandy Indy Evo, the Sesh Evo and cheap-and-cheerful Skullcandy Dime, redesigned with an aesthetic unique to the partnership.

Skullcandy x Budweiser collab: Price and availability

The Skullcandy x Budweiser limited-edition offerings are available globally, exclusively at Skullcandy US, Skullcandy UK and Skullcandy AU.

All models included in the range feature an eye-popping black and red colourway with the signature Skullcandy Skull adorned with the Budweiser crown. The combination of reflective, transparent materials and colour choices play with light to "encapsulate a youthful spirit", as Skullcandy explains.

Skullcandy x Budweiser collab: Image gallery

Image 1 of 9 Skullcandy x Budweiser Crusher Evo (Image credit: Skullcandy) Image 1 of 9 Skullcandy x Budweiser Crusher Evo (Image credit: Skullcandy) Image 2 of 9 Skullcandy x Budweiser Sesh Evo (Image credit: Skullcandy) Image 3 of 9 Skullcandy x Budweiser Indy Evo (Image credit: Skullcandy) Image 4 of 9 Skullcandy x Budweiser Dime (Image credit: Skullcandy) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Skullcandy) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Skullcandy) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Skullcandy) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Skullcandy) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Skullcandy)

Skullcandy x Budweiser collab: Tech specs

The four Skullcandy models included in the range have exactly the same space as their standard version, but just to reiterate, below are some of the key metrics of each headphones.

The Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones have a massive 40-hour battery life plays rapid charging. The Crusher Evo not only has adjustable sensory bass but can also personalise the audio to your hearing via the Skullcansy App. It has Tile tracking function built-in so you can find your headphones if you misplaced them.

The Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds is IP55 sweat, water and dust resistant and has a total battery life of 30 hours (bids + case combined). It also had Tile and customisable EQ modes via the Skullcandy App. The Indy Evo can be controlled via touch gestures.

The Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds is very similar in specs to the Indy Evo but has a smaller form factor. It's IP55 rated with a total battery life of 24 hours (buds + case).

Finally, the Dime True Wireless Earbuds are cheap and compact with an up to 12 hours of battery life. It has a noise-isolating fit, IPX4 water rating (so slightly less water-tight than the two models above) and a micro-USB charging case with snap lid and integrated lanyard.