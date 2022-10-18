Shoryuken! Skullcandy launches limited-edition Street Fighter gaming headset for game's 35th anniversary

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gamers, rejoice! Skullcandy, the finest purveyor of cheap headphones and earbuds, who recently re-entered the gaming headset scene, is back once again with an awesome collaboration to celebrate the 35th anniversary of one of the most iconic video games in history: Street Fighter. The new Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset celebrates the big date by "blending state-of-the-art audio technology with the signature stylings of the fan-favourite Street Fighter II game", the brand says.

The limited-edition Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR gaming headset pays homage to the iconic design of the game's original arcade cabinet with its grey and black pebble texture. The custom ear cup illustrations are brought to life with a lenticular effect, and if you grew up in the late 80s and early 90s, you know how cool lenticular objects were! No wonder we all got hooked on 3D graphics when we grew up...

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Skullcandy ) Custom ear cup illustrations featuring the lenticular effect (Image credit: Skullcandy ) The headband fasteners are modeled after the original arcade action buttons (Image credit: Skullcandy ) The grey and black pebble texture pays homage to the original arcade cabinet.

It's not just about looks, though; the wireless PLYR headset offers plenty of features to cater for gamers, including Bluetooth 5.2 connection (allows for enhanced power management and stronger connectivity), Skullcandy Supreme Sound audio-tuning, Enhanced Sound Perception (allows you to fine-tune the sound to your hearing), Clear Voice Smart Mic (AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise) and more.

These gaming cans have up to 24 Hours of Battery Life and Rapid Charge; plus, the headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C. It even has Built-In Tile Finding Technology – if you were ever to misplace them, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app. The limited-edition drop is available now at Skullcandy UK (opens in new tab) and Skullcandy US (opens in new tab) for an MSRP of £149.99/$149.99. AU price and availability TBC.