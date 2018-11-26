Save up to 73-percent on Nike, Adidas, Levis, and more in this Cyber Monday clothing sale

Get The Label is currently holding a massive sale which sees a number of big name brands get price cuts.
Among those getting discounts is Nike, Adidas, Armani, Levis, and Lacoste, to name a few.
Head over to Get The Label's Cyber Monday sale to see every item available.
- ASOS Cyber Monday sale: Discount code gives 20-percent off everything!
- Looking for discounts on tech, homeware, toys and more? These are the best Black Friday deals
- Ray-Ban Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 50-percent on classic frames
- Nike Cyber Monday Deals
- Adidas Cyber Monday Sale
Below are a few highlights we've picked from the sale:
adidas Originals Pharrell Williams Tennis HU Trainers |
£94.99 | now £34.99
Pharrell Williams has joined forces with adidas to celebrate the hues of humanity. These sneakers feature a breathable Primeknit upper, rope lace closure, suede tongue tab, and cushioned insole.View Deal
Lacoste Womens Carnaby Evo Nubuck Trainers |
£74.99 | now £39.99
These iconic Carnaby sneakers have been updated with a modern monochrome design. The shoes are crafted from a premium nubuck leather upper, with removable Ortholite sockliner for comfort and odour control. View Deal
Nike Mens Nike Air Zoom Winflo 4 Running Shoe |
£84.99 | now £44.99
Get running with these cheap running shoes from Nike. They feature a dynamic Fit with Flywire cables and a cushioned insole for comfort.View Deal
adidas Originals Pharrell Williams Tennis HU Trainers |
£94.99 | now £34.99
Pharrell Williams has joined forces with adidas to celebrate the hues of humanity. These bright sneakers feature a breathable Primeknit upper, suede tongue tab, and waffle-textured EVA midsole. View Deal
adidas by Stella McCartney Womens Essentials Logo Tank |
£49.99 | now £15.99
Created in collaboration with Stella McCartney this tank top is crafted from 'climalite' fabric, which sweeps sweat away from your skin. The racer back provides freedom of movement, and you'll find the adidas by Stella McCartney logo printed on the chest.View Deal
Levis Womens Line 8 Mid Skinny Blane Jeans |
£64.99 | now £29.99
Part of the Line 8 collection, a future-focused approach to iconic Levi’s style, these jeans feature bold accents and unexpected details. View Deal
Nike Mens Nike Pro Warm Top |
£37.99 | now £19.99
This Nike base layer is features DRI-FIT technology to move sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation. It's got long sleeves to keep you warm and is a compression fit.View Deal
Levis Mens The Trucker Jacket |
£89.99 | now £44.99
Get Levi's iconic Trucker Jacket in denim for the low price of £44.99. It features button fastening, contrast stitching, and pockets on the side and chest.View Deal
- Head over to Get The Label's Cyber Monday sale to see every item available.
- Nike React BB self-lacing basketball shoes