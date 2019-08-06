The best Sky TV deals for August 2019

There's just no way of getting around it: Sky Q is easily the best TV system you can buy right now. And we should know because we comprehensively tested it in our awesome Sky Q review and said that it is, "top-of-the-range brilliance - and it will only get better."

That was two years ago and, guess what, we were right! Today, Sky Q has only gotten better, most recently with an awesome Netflix on Sky Q integration package, and remains a superb way of dynamically enjoying TV in your home.

If you want the best TV box on the planet, then you've come to the right place, and with Sky continuing to offer discounts on its top-of-the-line packages, you've come at the right time, too, so there's no need to wait for Black Friday for a top deal.

The best Sky TV deals 2019

The best Sky Q deal at the moment is this very attractive £22 per month starter Sky TV package. After a one-off £20 setup fee you get the entire Sky Entertainment pack, which is loaded with brilliant channels such as Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Nat Geo Wild and many more.

The best thing about the starter deal, though, is that if you want you can add extra channels and on-demand content for very little extra outlay. Sky Cinema, for example, with its very large selection of movie channels and library of content, with more than 1,000 films to choose from, is only £11 per month. Meanwhile children can be entertained with buckets of quality content by adding Sky Kids for only a fiver.

Sky Sports Cricket offer | £10 pm

Now this is a tasty Sky Q discount if ever we saw one. That's because you can now get access to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and every match from the 2019 men's and women's Ashes for only £10 per month. All the cricket you could ever want, now at a reduced Sky Q price point.View Deal

Broadband Superfast Offer | £29.50 pm

Sky is currently offering its Superfast Fibre Max broadband for only £29.50 per month. That's a fast 59Mbs average connection speed line offered with a low cost activation fee of just £20. Ideal for partnering with one of Sky Mobile's offers.View Deal

Why you should upgrade to Sky Q

So why should you make the jump to Sky Q? Well, for a start it's the market leader in content, with the game-changing ability to enjoy programming in UHD 4K, HDR , as well as some excellent audio credentials with the help of Sky Soundbox . You're also getting an entertainment hub that supports voice search , Dolby Atmos , a dynamic and super easy to use UI , and so much more.

Seriously, there is no end to the Sky Q tips and tricks .

Oh, and it doesn't stop there. You can even use your impressively talented Sky Q box to draw in a Netflix account as well , giving you access to another vast library of high-definition content. You can even get a discounted bundle deal that makes it cheaper than ever.

Yes, Sky Q is the best-in-class TV box on the market today and, if you are looking to eat at the top table, then you've come to right place. That's because we've listed here all the best Sky Q deals and bundles on the market today in the aim of making your life as easy as possible in terms of finding the correct package for you.

Do I actually need the 2TB Sky Q box?

While the short answer to this question is no, the long answer is yes, and especially so if you are someone who is serious about their television.

The 2TB Sky Q box bags you up to 1000 hours in standard definition recording, for example, which is double the 1TB version, while you can also record six shows at once instead of three, while watching a seventh. It also bags you the luxe Sky Q Touch remote, an extra tablet allowance, and arguably the most important perk of all, the ability to flick on Ultra HD.

This latter benefit is essentially a must for anybody with a 4K TV, so if you are considering Sky Q with a 2TB box then you should definitely take a look at the best 4K TVs on the market today, too.