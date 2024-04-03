Run, don't walk – Garmin's top-rated rugged outdoor watch is half-price right now

Trying to find a smartwatch that delivers on the feature front, but also looks good on the wrist? The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) ticks both these boxes and, right now, it’s been reduced from £749.99 to £374.99 at H.Samuel, that’s almost a £400 saving!

Ok, so it still may not be one of the cheapest Garmin watches on the market, but for one of Garmin’s premium, and top-rated rugged watches, this little beauty is an extremely decent price. Plus, it has much to be applauded, which we’ll quickly dive into below. However, if you want a more in-depth analysis of this smartwatch, check out our Garmin Epix 2 review .

Garmin Expix (Gen 2): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X148&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hsamuel.co.uk%2Fgarmin-epix-gen-2-black-silicone-strap-smartwatch%2Fp%2FV-9119900&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - hsamuel.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £749.99 , now £374.99 Garmin took all the best features of the Fenix and Venu series and combined them to create the Epix Gen2, and now you can save £375!

First and foremost, this isn’t just a good-looking smartwatch, it’s a great-looking smartwatch. The AMOLED touchscreen is bright, beautiful, and in general, just a joy to look at, who wouldn't want this watch on their wrist? Not to mention its luxe look will pair perfectly with your smart-casual attire.

Looks can often be deceiving though, thankfully, this isn’t the case with the Epix (Gen 2) as it’s packed with heaps of smart, health and wellness features, that you probably won’t get around to using them all. These include stress tracking, an Elevate V4 optical heart rate sensor (to measure your heart rate all day long), body battery, sleep score, hydration tracking, topographic maps, animated on-screen workouts, and more!

This smartwatch also has an amazing battery life (for an AMOLED smartwatch at least) lasting up to 16 days in smartwatch mode with the GPS turned off, so you’ll be able to get decent usage out of all the features. We definitely think it's one of the best Garmin watches out there.