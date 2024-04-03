Sony's 5-star over-ear headphones suddenly fall to lowest price of 2024

The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are part of a series that has consistently appeared in lists such as our best headphones guide – and right now on Amazon you can pick them up with a significant discount of 43% applied, so they're yours for £199 rather than £350.

View the Sony WH-1000XM4 deal here

As you would expect from the deals experts here at T3, we've done our due diligence over at the CamelCamelCamel price-checking website, and this is officially the lowest price these headphones have been at this year. In fact, the lowest they've ever been is only £1.01 less than this deal-busting price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB08C7KG5LP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> were £350 , now £199 at Amazon

With wireless Bluetooth connectivity (supporting two devices at once), active noise-cancellation (ANC), and superb sound processing powered by 40mm drivers, the Sony 1000XM4 headphones are a choice that's difficult to beat if you're looking to upgrade your personal audio.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we waxed lyrical about the "lively, balanced and detailed sound" you get with these headphones, and the noise cancelling capabilities we described as "insane" – so these cans are definitely worth a look if you're in the market for some of the best noise cancelling headphones around.

It's not just the sound quality that's important here, though it is outstanding. There's also the style and comfort to think about: these headphones really look the part on your head and won't cause discomfort even if your listening sessions last for hours. Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver are your colour options.

You get handy touch controls on the ear cups, you get integrated support for digital voice assistants, you get up to 30 hours of battery life, and you get fantastic sound no matter what the source – whether it's audiobooks on the Spotify mobile app or YouTube videos being played through a browser on your laptop.

Add all of that up and you need a very good reason not to take the plunge on this deal, assuming you're looking out for some new headphones. They were brilliant value when they first went on sale, and now they're getting close to half price, they're even better – strong contenders for the best headphones for students too.