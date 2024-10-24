PS5 gets a surprise free system update ahead of the PS5 Pro launch

Expect to see some homescreen changes

A new, more powerful PlayStation 5 will be available in just two weeks time, with the PS5 Pro hitting global stores on 7 November 2024. However, Sony is far from abandoning the PS5 Slim and original console.

After all, it has shipped 61.8 million units worldwide – and that's based on data from June. It's likely to be even more than that today.

That equates to a lot of PS5 owners out there who won't be upgrading any time soon.

And considering Sony regularly pushes fixes and feature updates to its existing machines, there might not be any need to.

The latest system software update has just arrived and while it's not the biggest we've seen in the last couple of months, it does have a couple of changes that affect activities.

Once installed on your console, System software 24.07-10.20.00 will show activities as "In Progress", "Not Started", or "Completed", depending on your game progress. According to the release notes, this will not include potential spoilers as they will continue to be hidden.

Also released in the patch are stability and performance improvements in the system software generally. And there are improved "messages and usability" on some screens.

As for the PS5 Pro, it'll be available for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / AU$1,199.95. It is still possible to pre-order one to arrive on or soon after its release date.

Sony's own PlayStation store in the UK still has stock, for example, as has Target in the States.

Its also worth considering extra storage as, even with double the default amount at 2TB, you'll likely find even that is filled quickly. So it's always worth thinking about getting one of the best PS5 SSD cards to go with your new machine.

In fact, if you haven't got one in your existing PS5, maybe it's time you consider that too.

