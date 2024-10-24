Get ready Millennials – Grind's new Nespresso-compatible coffee pod machine is here

QUICK SUMMARY Grind has launched a second generation of its best-selling Nespresso compatible coffee pod machine, the Grind Two. It boasts a number of improved features, including innovative pre-infusion technology. The Grind Two has an RRP of £295 is exclusive to the UK. It also comes with 30 free home-compostable coffee pods.

A second generation of Grind's infamous Nespresso compatible coffee pod machine has arrived, and it's been redesigned with 20 bars of pressure and pre-infusion technology to give users a perfect daily brew.

The Grind Two follows – as expected – the Grind One, an impressive coffee pod machine that achieved five stars in T3's 2022 full review. The second generation is set to perform even better, placing it amongst some of the best pod coffee machines available.

The Grind Two has an RRP of £295 and can be purchased from the Grind online store. It's exclusive to the UK, and comes with 30 free home-compostable coffee pods in Grind’s House Blend, Light Blend, and Dark Blend.

(Image credit: Grind)

How is the Grind Two different from the Grind One machine?

Grind has applied advanced technology to create the Grind Two, delivering even better results for the coffee obsessed. The new pre-infusion feature initiates the brewing process before the main pour, ensuring maximum flavour extraction from each pod. With 20 bars of pressure – an upgrade from the Grind One's 19 bars – the machine squeezes every drop for a richer, fuller-bodied coffee.

Grind has also integrated a flow meter to precisely control each pour, guaranteeing the perfect amount for both long and short shots.

The machine also sports a sleek makeover with polished chrome plating and signature pink Grind accents, making it as stylish as it is functional.

(Image credit: Grind)