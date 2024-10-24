Get ready Millennials – Grind's new Nespresso-compatible coffee pod machine is here

QUICK SUMMARY
Grind has launched a second generation of its best-selling Nespresso compatible coffee pod machine, the Grind Two. It boasts a number of improved features, including innovative pre-infusion technology.
The Grind Two has an RRP of £295 is exclusive to the UK. It also comes with 30 free home-compostable coffee pods.
A second generation of Grind's infamous Nespresso compatible coffee pod machine has arrived, and it's been redesigned with 20 bars of pressure and pre-infusion technology to give users a perfect daily brew.
The Grind Two follows – as expected – the Grind One, an impressive coffee pod machine that achieved five stars in T3's 2022 full review. The second generation is set to perform even better, placing it amongst some of the best pod coffee machines available.
The Grind Two has an RRP of £295 and can be purchased from the Grind online store. It's exclusive to the UK, and comes with 30 free home-compostable coffee pods in Grind’s House Blend, Light Blend, and Dark Blend.
How is the Grind Two different from the Grind One machine?
Grind has applied advanced technology to create the Grind Two, delivering even better results for the coffee obsessed. The new pre-infusion feature initiates the brewing process before the main pour, ensuring maximum flavour extraction from each pod. With 20 bars of pressure – an upgrade from the Grind One's 19 bars – the machine squeezes every drop for a richer, fuller-bodied coffee.
Grind has also integrated a flow meter to precisely control each pour, guaranteeing the perfect amount for both long and short shots.
The machine also sports a sleek makeover with polished chrome plating and signature pink Grind accents, making it as stylish as it is functional.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
PS5 gets a surprise free system update ahead of the PS5 Pro launch
Expect to see some homescreen changes
By Rik Henderson Published
-
WhatsApp's latest free update could be its most useful and significant yet
Update coming to WhatsApp brings a new feature that’s been long awaited
By Chris Hall Published
-
Grind and Sage collaborate on bespoke edition of the Barista Touch Impress
Bring the Grind coffee shop to your kitchen
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
World Environment Day 2024: 5 eco-friendly subscription boxes you should try
Do your bit for the environment with these subscription boxes
By Lizzie Wilmot Published