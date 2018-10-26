Samsung Galaxy S10 will have an in-screen selfie camera, six colours, and no headphone port

Samsung will launch three Galaxy S10 models early next year, according to a detailed new report from Bloomberg. Alongside the successors to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung will also purportedly debut a new cheaper variant of the flagship.

According to sources with knowledge of the Galaxy S10 prototypes, Samsung is also seriously considering ditching the 3.5mm audio port from its latest device. The South Korean technology firm has become one of the last stalwarts of the port, following the recent revelation that rival OnePlus will favour USB-C earbuds on its next phone.

The S10 and S10 Plus are tipped to sport dual-curved OLED displays similar to those seen on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus earlier this year. However, Samsung will purportedly relocate the fingerprint scanner from the back of the phone, embedding the sensor beneath the glass display instead. Huawei Mate 20 Pro already boasts an in-screen fingerprint scanner, with the OnePlus 6T set to follow suit next week.

Elsewhere, Samsung will reportedly shrink the bezels around the Infinity Display. Instead of a notch at the top of the screen à la iPhone XS, Bloomberg claims the selfie camera will be "tucked under the screen". It's unclear whether this means the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus will have a truly all-screen display – broken only by pinhole openings for the camera lens beneath the OLED panel.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

According to the report, Samsung is also planning a cheaper S10 model without the curved OLED display. However, it's unclear whether this entry-level variant will have an in-display fingerprint scanner, or the same rear-mounted sensor as the S9 range.

The Bloomberg report does not specify how Samsung plans to differentiate this third, cheaper Galaxy S10 model from its latest mid-range offering, the Galaxy A9.

Finally, Samsung will purportedly bring 5G compatibility to the Galaxy S10. Previous reports had suggested there would be an entirely new skew of the Galaxy S10, codenamed "Beyond", that was compatible with 5G network speeds.

Bloomberg does not clarify whether or not 5G will be reserved for a designated model, however, it does reveal that Samsung is working closely with mobile carrier Verizon to bring the functionality to the market next year.

Reliable leakster @OnLeaks has also revealed the colours purportedly coming to the Galaxy S10 series. According to the tipster, Samsung has locked Black, Grey, Blue, Red, Green and Yellow as the final line-up.

As always, these are only rumours for the time being. And even if they're entirely accurate at the moment, there is still plenty of time for plans to change.

If Samsung sticks to the same release schedule as previous years, we're likely to see the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and cheaper Galaxy S10 "Lite" unveiled on-stage during its keynote presentation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The tradeshow will be held February 25 to 28, 2019. Stay tuned.

Lead Image Credit: Ben Geskin / Twitter