Forget iOS 13: Here's what Samsung devices will receive Android 10

Apple may have just released iOS 13 for the iPhone, but it's Samsung Galaxy owners who are on cloud nine today. That's because a list of all the Galaxy-branded smartphones and tablets that are set to receive the Android 10 software update has surfaced online and it's ... extensive — with everything from the flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 to the budget Galaxy A20 and Galaxy M40 making the cut.

Naturally, some devices weren't quite so lucky. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 are both missing from the list, as is the Galaxy Fold. Although, we assume that the last one is an oversight (the document was probably created before the handset launched this month), because there's no way on earth Samsung's £1900 folding smartphone will not be treated to Android 10. After all, it sits at the absolute top of the firm's line-up.

Samsung Phones That Will Receive Android 10

Here's the full list of Samsung smartphones that will receive the Android 10 update:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

Samsung Galaxy J6

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

Samsung Galaxy J4

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A20e

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019)

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Lite

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A6

Samsung Tablets That Will Receive Android 10

Here's the full list of Samsung tablets that will receive the Android 10 update:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2018)

A Word of Caution

(Image credit: Android Pure)

We should note that we weren't able to verify the authenticity of the leaked document, which was obtained by Android Pure, so best take its contents with a considerable pinch of your preferred seasoning until we hear something more official. That said, all the devices included are less than two years old, meaning they should receive at least one more major release (two for the 2019 models).

Now, if only we knew when it's scheduled to arrive...