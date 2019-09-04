Android 10 upgrade: have you found the secret game hidden on your phone?

Google has rolled-out its latest major operating system update – Android 10 – to its Pixel-branded smartphones, the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, as well as the Essential Phone. The new operating system (née Android Q) arrives with a bucket load of new features, including a system-wide dark mode, granular privacy controls for location data, and easier Wi-Fi network password sharing.

But there is also a new feature that Google never announced ahead of the release. Early adopters over at Google-centric blog 9To5Google have unearthed a secret hidden game inside the major operating system that could be perfect for those looking to kill some time while waiting for a flight, trapped on a delayed train, or during a dire first date.

The game is a real puzzle game where you need to colour in, or leave blank squares depending on the clues in the margins. The game is sometimes known as "Picross" and has been launched in branded versions like Pokémon Picross and Mario Picross in the past. It's a very different style to the Flappy Wings-style games that have been included in the last few versions of the Android operating system.

If you want to have a go at the game yourself, you'll need to make sure that you're running the latest version of the Android operating system, Android 10.

Once that's done, you'll want to head to Settings > About Phone, then scroll down the menu to Android Version.

Tap this item in the menu multiple times and your screen should be taken over by a massive Android 10 logo. Next up, you'll need to tap repeatedly on the "1" of the "Android 10" and it will rotate. You'll need to drag around the rotated "1" and line it up so that it skewers the "0" in the number so that looks like a "Q" – a reference to the codename for the new operating system, which was Android Q.

ANDROID 10 HAS THIS CUTE LITTLE MINI GAME AAA pic.twitter.com/g2rKR3c3xaSeptember 4, 2019

Once that's done, you'll need to tap the Android logo once more and the game will finally start-up. Granted, it's not something that you're likely to do every day on your morning commute, but it's a brilliant little Easter Egg hidden away in the handset.

All of the visual answers included in the puzzle game as related to Android. There's a high level of difficulty, but it should make for some entertaining games.