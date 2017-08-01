Quick Hit: Livestream your cycle to friends and family with Wahoo's new Elemnt Mini bike computer

This streamlined bike computer is perfect for enthusiasts

By

Have you ever been clad in lycra on a gruelling bike ride, in the rain, slowly climbing a hill, wishing your friends and family knew what you were doing and how serious you are when it comes to exercising? Well now there's a way to share your heart rate, location, speed, and even cadence, in real time - because, obviously, everyone would find that fascinating.

This is an all-new compact bike computer, joining the Elemnt and Elemnt Bolt GPS, in Wahoo's innovative line up.

The Elemnt Mini has a simple two button interface and a clear 1.8-inch screen, but, despite being smaller and more affordable than others in the range, still captures a full suite of ride data.

When paired with the Elemnt Companion App, the Mini will also be able to serve up call and text notifications.

Obviously, we were being flippant about the Live Track streaming function at the beginning. It's a genuinely useful way to share a ride, especially if it's a 100-mile journey for charity, for example.

“The new MINI is a key piece in the Wahoo ELEMNT bike computer portfolio,” said Jose Mendez, Director of Product Management for Cycling Products at Wahoo Fitness.

 “Thanks to the Wahoo ELEMNT Companion App we are bringing the powerful, yet simple Wahoo Fitness experience, to a whole new category of economy-minded cyclists while delivering much of the same data that our professional athletes demand.”

The Wahoo Element Mini is now available to buy for £79.99

