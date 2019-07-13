Amazon Prime Day has nothing on this epic Go Outdoors camping sale happening NOW

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts this Monday, but those of you looking for new tents for camping, or some hiking boots, a new sleeping bag or even some walking shoes, you'll find all these and more in the Go Outdoors summer sale, which is happening right now.

There are hundreds of items currently discounted, with as much as 60 per cent off with a Go Outdoors retail card on some products (you can pick up a discount card in store if you don't already have one). If you’re short on time yet don’t want to miss out on a juicy camping gear deal or other outdoors adventure gear steal, don’t worry! We’ve rounded-up the hottest buys currently on offer on the site, while stocks last.

So regardless of whether you want a new camping lantern for you upcoming outdoors holiday or an inflatable mattress that will also serve as a guest bed when you're back home from your camping trip, there are some tantalising offers available. These are our Top 10 picks from the Go Outdoors July sale...

Vango Icarus Air 600 Inflatable Tent | Was £720 | Now £575.97 | £144 off

Camping is so much easier when you have an inflatable tent, and the 6-person Vango Icarus Air 600 is a total cinch to pitch. Once you’ve done so, you’ll have bags of space for spreading out your sleeping bags and camping furniture. A tent to last you years.View Deal

RAB Women’s Rampage Waterproof Jacket | Was £108 | Now £50 | £68 off

Buy it now before it sells out! This is a classic little waterproof layer for women, and is ideal for warding off summer showers and autumn drizzle. The hood is roomy enough for a beanie, but not too baggy. Moisture wicking is on hand to keep sweat at bay.View Deal

Coleman Fast Pitch Shelter L | Was £175.99 | Now £149 | £26 off

The most well-organised of campers already know what a genius product this Coleman event shelter is. It offers instant protection from sun and rain, and can therefore extend your living area next to your tent. A must for family camping and garden hangouts.View Deal

Berghaus Trailhead 65 Backpacking Rucksack | Was £99.99 | Now £60 | £39.99 off

A backpacking classic, the Trailhead 65 offers ample storage for multi-day backing and hiking trips, and is a solid stash bag for camping gear too. Straps are adjustable for the best fit, boosting your comfort and protecting your posture on the trail.View Deal

GSI Bugaboo Camping and Dining Set | Was £72 | Now £54.97 | £17.03 off

Whether you're camping or backpacking, this nifty campsite cooking and dinning kit contains everything you need to cook and eat outdoors. Set includes a 2L cooking pot, 8-inch frying pan, a strainer lid, 2 x 14fl oz insulated camping mugs, 2 x 14fl oz bowls, 2 x Sip-It tops, and a folding pot gripper.View Deal

Black Diamond Storm Headlamp | Was £49.50 | Now £37.35 | £12.75 off

One of our favourite headlamps for outdoors adventures, which includes camping. Yep, you could strap this to your head or even carry it in-hand to help you navigate to the campsite toilets at night. Also rad for caving, hiking and trail running.View Deal

Looking for more great deals but this time for your home, fitness regime or even your commute or far-flung holidays? Well, in addition to Amazon and Go Outdoors running huge sales, Currys , John Lewis and Walmart are also offering discounted prices on some great products, as are Best Buy and AO.com .

We'll be updating our Amazon Prime Day 2019 page with the best deals throughout the Prime period, so stay tuned for some great buys.

Looking for more camping gear? Don't forget to check out our expert buyer's guides...