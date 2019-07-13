Amazon Prime Day has nothing on this epic Go Outdoors camping sale happening NOW

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts this Monday, but those of you looking for new tents for camping, or some hiking boots, a new sleeping bag or even some walking shoes, you'll find all these and more in the Go Outdoors summer sale, which is happening right now.
There are hundreds of items currently discounted, with as much as 60 per cent off with a Go Outdoors retail card on some products (you can pick up a discount card in store if you don't already have one). If you’re short on time yet don’t want to miss out on a juicy camping gear deal or other outdoors adventure gear steal, don’t worry! We’ve rounded-up the hottest buys currently on offer on the site, while stocks last.
So regardless of whether you want a new camping lantern for you upcoming outdoors holiday or an inflatable mattress that will also serve as a guest bed when you're back home from your camping trip, there are some tantalising offers available. These are our Top 10 picks from the Go Outdoors July sale...
Vango Icarus Air 600 Inflatable Tent | Was £720 | Now £575.97 | £144 off
Camping is so much easier when you have an inflatable tent, and the 6-person Vango Icarus Air 600 is a total cinch to pitch. Once you’ve done so, you’ll have bags of space for spreading out your sleeping bags and camping furniture. A tent to last you years.View Deal
Coleman Luxury Collection Raised King Air Bed | Was £260 | Now £99 | £161 off
For the best night’s sleep when camping, make room for this epic inflatable bed in your tent. It’s truly king-sized and extra deep to offer a plusher, comfier snooze. It can double as a guest bed back home, too.View Deal
RAB Women’s Rampage Waterproof Jacket | Was £108 | Now £50 | £68 off
Buy it now before it sells out! This is a classic little waterproof layer for women, and is ideal for warding off summer showers and autumn drizzle. The hood is roomy enough for a beanie, but not too baggy. Moisture wicking is on hand to keep sweat at bay.View Deal
Weber Q 1200 Gas Barbecue | Was £242 | Now £190 | £52 off
Campsite cooking is a doddle with Weber’s super-cute gas BBQ. It has built-in folding side tables for holding barbecue tools and accessories, and easy-clean cast iron cooking grates. View Deal
Coleman Fast Pitch Shelter L | Was £175.99 | Now £149 | £26 off
The most well-organised of campers already know what a genius product this Coleman event shelter is. It offers instant protection from sun and rain, and can therefore extend your living area next to your tent. A must for family camping and garden hangouts.View Deal
Berghaus Trailhead 65 Backpacking Rucksack | Was £99.99 | Now £60 | £39.99 off
A backpacking classic, the Trailhead 65 offers ample storage for multi-day backing and hiking trips, and is a solid stash bag for camping gear too. Straps are adjustable for the best fit, boosting your comfort and protecting your posture on the trail.View Deal
GSI Bugaboo Camping and Dining Set | Was £72 | Now £54.97 | £17.03 off
Whether you're camping or backpacking, this nifty campsite cooking and dinning kit contains everything you need to cook and eat outdoors. Set includes a 2L cooking pot, 8-inch frying pan, a strainer lid, 2 x 14fl oz insulated camping mugs, 2 x 14fl oz bowls, 2 x Sip-It tops, and a folding pot gripper.View Deal
Mammut Men’s Ayako High GTX Hiking Boots | Was £170 | Now £130 | £40 off
The women’s version of these boots is also on sale, and we’d recommend them for all types of hiking and backpacking. They will support you under heavier pack loads, and dish out impressive grip on various terrain will reducing foot fatigue and leg ache.View Deal
Black Diamond Storm Headlamp | Was £49.50 | Now £37.35 | £12.75 off
One of our favourite headlamps for outdoors adventures, which includes camping. Yep, you could strap this to your head or even carry it in-hand to help you navigate to the campsite toilets at night. Also rad for caving, hiking and trail running.View Deal
Vango Tango 200 2-Man Pop Up Tent | Was £69.99 | Now £50 | £19.99 off
Ok so we love Vango tents, and this pop up wonder is perfect for festival camping, for overnight camping or hiking trips, and even for giving the kids a shaded play tent for the garden during the hottest summer days.View Deal
