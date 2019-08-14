Philips Air Fryer gets a tasty Black Friday style 50% price cut

As the weather gets cooler and wetter, thoughts of food increasingly turn to warm comfort foods, and what can be more comforting than a bowl of fries with salt, malt vinegar, ketchup and – yes! – mayonnaise?

The trouble is, a big bowl of deep-fried potatoes isn't especially healthy. That's where air fryers come in, enabling you to fry using a fraction of the fat that you'd use in a traditional deep fat fryer, so you can enjoy those chips guilt-free.

According to Philips, the Philips Air Fryer uses 80% less fat than a traditional deep fat fryer, and you can also use it to grill, bake and even roast dishes, so you can save money when compared to using the oven.

It has an integrated timer so you can pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes, the removable nonstick drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe, and the compact design means it won't take up too much counter space.

Sound good? The RRP if this air fryer is £200 but right now Amazon is selling it for just £99.99, saving you a tasty 50%. That's a Black Friday style deal worth snapping up today.

Philips Air Fryer | RRP: £200.00 | Deal Price: £99.99 | Save: £100.01 (50%)

The Philips Air Fryer has been given an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 by over 2,000 Amazon customers who say it's easy to use and – crucially, when compared with old fashioned deep fat fryers – easy to clean. It comes with a two year warranty and delivery is free.View Deal

Need a coffee machine, too? The world's best Nespresso machine just hit its cheapest ever price.