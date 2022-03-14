New Rapha Spring 22 cycling gear collection is not functional wear; it's art

Rapha's Spring 22 Lookbook

Rapha New Season Colours Lookbook Spring 22
(Image credit: Rapha)
There are a few brands that never disappoint me. One of them is Rapha, a London-based cycling apparel and accessories manufacturer famous for creating the most stylish cycling wear ever to exist on this planet. But with its new Spring 22' colour lookbook, Rapha really knocked it out of the park. It's pure art.

Just to clarify, this is not a new product paunch as such, more like a colour refresh. But the care and love that went into this collection is insane. Whoever took the photos for the Rapha Spring 22 Lookbook, I want that person (or people) to photograph me too so I can look as majestic as the models on those images.

Have a look at the photos:

Rapha New Season Colours Lookbook Spring 22

(Image credit: Rapha)
Rapha New Season Colours Lookbook Spring 22

(Image credit: Rapha)

Funnily enough, the products look exactly as cool in real life as in the photos. check out the women's collection here and the men's over here. The colours, shapes,  and design are spot on, and somehow, the collection works as a whole as well as on the individual product level.

If I have to select one product that stands out for me it's the Rapha Men's Trail Pants, especially the Dark Purple/Light Grey colourway. It's virtually perfect, from materials to shape to fit. You know what? I'm going to pick two more items from the collection because why not?

The Rapha Classic Climb Jersey is also absolute perfection in the Peach/Terracotta colourway. And this is coming from a person who thinks cycling jerseys look stupid in general, especially when you're off-bike. Not this one, though. Finally, since I'm a huge fan of cycling socks with style, I can't not mention the Rapha Graphic Socks

And just for good measure, I must also mention the Rapha Classic Bib Shorts in that sublime Wine/Off-White colourway. Bib shorts done right, am I right?

