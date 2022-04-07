Netflix is ending another beloved show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix is set to end its beloved coming-of-age fantasy horror drama series Locke & Key with the upcoming third season scheduled to be the last.

The supernatural show based on the comicbook by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez first premiered in February 2020 before then returning for its second season in October 2021. It will now bow out later this year with its third and final season. This was always the plan, however, with Netflix and the creative team behind the show always looking to do three seasons, according to the report from Deadline .

Locke & Key follows the lives of the Locke siblings who move with their mother to an ancestral estate in Massachusetts after their father is murdered. Soon, they discover numerous mysterious keys that can unlock powers through magical doors but also get entangled with a demonic entity.

Thankfully fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as Locke & Key will receive a proper ending that fits in with the vision of showrunners Carton Cue and Meredith Averill. The final season will be made up of eight episodes instead of 10-episodes like the first two seasons.

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," Averill and Cuse said in a statement (via Deadline ). "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

Within its first four weeks on Netflix, Locke & Key accumulated 143 million hours watched globally. It then continued its popularity once season two launched with the Neilsen Top 10 streaming report revealing that fans had streamed both seasons of the fantasy horror show for more than one billion minutes in October 2021.

Netflix has been ending lots of its original shows as of late, though Locke & Key seems to have received a kinder conclusion. The same can't be said for Archive 81 , Katee Sackhoff's sci-fi series, Another Life , and The Baby-Sitters Club , which all were cancelled over the last couple of months alone.

The cast for season three will be made up of Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Brendan Hines, Jackson Robert Scott, Sherri Saum, Kevin Duran and Coby Bird. The third and final season of Locke & Key is expected to debut on Netflix later this year.