Makeup sale: save up to 15% off MAC, Clinique, Urban Decay, Benefit and more

If you're looking to get cheap makeup from quality brands including MAC, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Clinique, Urban Decay and others then this is the sale for you.

Right now, John Lewis is offering up to 15% off almost TWO THOUSAND products in its beauty and fragrance sale. That means cheap makeup, but also reduced skincare products, makeup brushes, fragrances, haircare and more. It's like Black Friday has arrived three months early.

There's a vast range of products for women and men in the sale. Below are just a few highlights:

Over 200 products from Clinique including mascara, foundation, eyeliners and lipsticks.

Over 300 MAC products including foundation powders and sticks, concealers, eye shadows and brushes.

Up to 15% off over 100 products from Urban Decay including eye shadows, mascaras, bronzers, brushes and more.

Up to 15% off over 150 products from Benefit, including BADgal BANG! Mascara, Gimme Brow+ Volumising Brow Gel, tinted lip balms, blushers and more.

15% off Clinique For Men including Cream Shave, Post Shave Soother, Face Bronzer.

The above is just a small selection of what's on offer so do check out the full John Lewis Beauty and Fragrance sale range for more.

This beauty and makeup sale runs from today until 8th September 2019, so hurry if you want to restock your makeup bag and bathroom cabinet on the cheap!