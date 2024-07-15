Love reading? Amazon just made Kindle Unlimited free for a limited time

Kindle Unlimited will cost eligible Prime members precisely nothing for 3 months

This is the week when everyone goes wild for the best Amazon Prime Deals. But rather than expecting lots of big-ticket items, there are some real wins in places where you might not be looking for them. Enter, for example, this Amazon Kindle promotion.

Check out the Amazon Kindle Unlimited promo here

If you're an avid reader and Prime member then Amazon just made Kindle Unlimited totally free for 3 months. That means access to millions of premium books and even magazines, all of which are a great way to escape your laptops screens over the summer and sink into a world of fiction, or whatever genre appeals to you. 

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: was £28.47 now free at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: was £28.47, now free at Amazon

Enjoy access to millions of titles and magazine subscriptions, including access anytime and on any device using the Kindle app. The usual £9.49 subscription price is waived for 3 months in this promo, which is a great deal for Prime members.

View Deal

You'll want to be quick, though, as the official Amazon page says that this promotion is "valid until July 17, 2024" only. Activate it before then and you'll save £28.47 over the 3 months, making this something of a deal. 

There's no obligation to continue the subscription either, as it goes into a rolling £9.49 per month contract after. But you can cancel at any time, according to Amazon's terms and conditions, with an easy-to-follow cancellation link here. But you might love Unlimited so much that you'll stick with it.

You will of course need one of the best Kindle e-readers to benefit from this promotion. The Kindle Paperwhite is a champion choice – and well worth keeping an eye on at Amazon in case its price drops as part of the Prime Day deals. 

