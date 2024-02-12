LELO shares good vibrations with new SIRI 3, a sex toy that syncs to your playlist

Swedish sexual wellness brand, LELO has just announced its newest release and its third iteration of its bestselling clitoral stimulator range, the SIRI 3. Something fun to by yourself or your partner this Valentine's Day, this best sex toy syncs to your playlist for pleasurable and audio fun.

Whereas SIRI 2 had eight pre-set functions, each inspired by a musical genre, such as jazz, classical and techno, SIRI 3 features SoundSense technology. Two tiny, embedded microphones pick up ambient noise and the toy responds accordingly by adjusting the rhythm of its pulse.

With precise sound recognition and noise cancellation features you can expect a focused experience. Sync it to your favourite playlist or feel it respond to you or your partner’s voice, moans and sighs.

SIRI 3 is released as LELO’s UK Sex Census 2023 reveals that 37% of Brits say that music can improve sexual experience. As Shakespeare said, ‘If music be the food of love, play on’.

What features does the SIRI 3 have?

Like its predecessor, SIRI 2, this clitoral stimulator is a small, pebble shaped toy with a surprisingly strong motor, despite its size. The big upgrade here is SoundSense. This sound-responsive technology eliminates all unwanted background noise offering users precise sound recognition and a targeted response. Leave that washing machine on, lovers.

There are 10 different vibration settings in SIRI 3, two more than the SIRI 2. The settings range from a ‘teasing murmur’ to a ‘satisfying pulse’ so there’s plenty of scope for experimentation when combined with the SoundSense technology. The toy is 100% waterproof too.

As expected from a luxury sexual wellness brand, the silicone is premium and warm to the touch. And as with all LELO vibrators it can be used anywhere on the body. SIRI 3 comes in three new colours: Tangerine Haze, Purple Mist and Green Mirage.

Does music help you orgasm?

The launch of SIRI 3 coincides with some interesting revelations in LELO’s UK Sex Census 2023.

It’s no surprise to learn that music stimulates the pleasure-seeking parts of the brain, such as dopamine. LELO’s research also shows that almost one in five (18%) of those who like having music on during sex said they feel more aroused as a result; 17% said they find music makes sex last longer.

More than a quarter (28%) said that playing music during sex inspires rhythm and movement. In quintessential British style, a quarter (26%) of respondents said that music helps to diffuse any awkwardness during sex.

When it comes to music choices, British lovers love the sensuality of R'n'B and smooth jazz (31%). Ambient sounds notch up a decent score at 27% with classical making an appearance at 13%, and rock/metal (10%) proving to be a slightly less popular choice.