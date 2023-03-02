Leaked Google Pixel Buds could reveal details about the Google Pixel 7a

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro launched in late 2022, they've made headlines for being some of the best Android phones on the market. Based on Google's historic release schedule, the Google Pixel 7a should be in-bound soon. Google's cheap phone has historically won plaudits for offering staggering value for money.

Now, a leak about a new pair of Google Pixel Buds A could have given us a hint about what the Pixel 7a will look like. The information comes from Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab), a tech tipster with a fantastic history for breaking stories about Google products.

Kuba posted renders of a pair of the Google Pixel Buds A earphones, in a new sky blue colour. According to a tweet further down the same thread, the Google Pixel Buds Pro will also get the new lick of paint, with the aim of matching an arctic blue variant of the Pixel 7a. That's likely to join white and black versions, as we saw on the Google Pixel 6a – white, black and sage green were the choices there.

We've already seen a stack of other rumours about the Pixel 7a. Leaked renders showed off the device, which follows a familiar form for Google Pixel fans. The iconic camera bump is present and correct, shown with a two-camera array. The bezels are extra chunky on this render – something to keep an eye out for on later leaks – and a central hole punch cut-out houses the front-facing camera.

The display is set to feature a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, too. That would be a nice upgrade for a midrange handset, and should help to keep battery life strong.

There's no pricing information yet, but I'm certainly hoping that Google maintains the static pricing they used on the rest of the Pixel 7 range here. When the premium models launched, they were released at the same price as their predecessors – the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. That was a massive decision, particularly with the economic climate at the time.

If we can see the Pixel 7a released at the same £399 price point as the current Pixel 6a, it should be more than capable of holding its share of the midrange market. The Google I/O event where these devices are expected to be unveiled usually takes place in May, so we should know more about them very soon.