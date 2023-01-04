Google Pixel 7a leak reveals adaptive 90Hz display and chunky bezels

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the success of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro which were released last year, there's never been a better time to buy into the Google Pixel ecosystem. Google reportedly have plans to break into the foldable phone market too, with the Google Pixel Fold expected to launch this year.

If you're holding out for a more budget-friendly device, though, you're in luck. Google's A-series – like the current Google Pixel 6a – offers one of the best value propositions on the market. And the next generation of it – the Google Pixel 7a – looks set to launch around April/May this year.

That rumour has just been strengthened thanks to a leaked video which appears to show a development model of the Pixel 7a in use. Shared by Slashleaks (opens in new tab), the video shows the device in use, scrolling through the home screen and the settings menu.

The device is set to Vietnamese, but machine translation software has helped us to understand some of what is on offer. One of the key bits spotted is the inclusion of a 90Hz refresh rate on the display, which can adjust down to 60Hz through a process called "Smooth Display". This adaptive refresh rate is similar to the ProMotion technology found on some iPhones, and should help to prolong battery life.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 7a looks set to feature some rather chunky bezels. That's not exactly news – we saw that when the Pixel 7a renders leaked last year – but it's worth bearing in mind. Don't expect the ultra-sleek face of the full-fat Pixel range.

With that being said, the overall package is remarkably good looking. There's no other obvious corner cutting and the design is consistent with the rest of the Pixel line.

The Pixel 7a is widely expected to launch at the Google I/O event in April/May. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates in the meantime.