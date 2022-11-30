Google Pixel 7a renders just leaked – take a look at the next series of cheap Pixel

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the dust settles on the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro mania, it's only right that another frenzy gets whipped up. This time, it's courtesy of their little brother, the Google Pixel 7a.

Google's A-series phones have traditionally been some of the best cheap phones on the market, offering substantial value that brings the Pixel ecosystem to a more affordable price point. The Google Pixel 6a was given a commendable four-stars in our review, with our tester labelling it "a model example of a small-screen Android phone."

Now, the next generation of A-series Pixel has been revealed, thanks to leaked renders from SmartPrix (opens in new tab). On the face of it, the design is pretty much as you'd expect. It's very marginally – were talking decimals of a millimetre – bigger in every direction, but otherwise follows the familiar Pixel design language.

There's a hole-punch cut-out for the front camera sensor, and some seriously chunky bezels. Hopefully that's just a fault of the render, because they look excessively large for a phone released in 2023.

We've already reported on a rumoured Google Pixel 7a spec upgrade, but let's just cover the basics again. An IMX787 sensor looks set to join the camera array. It made its debut earlier this year in a Chinese device called the Nubia Z40 Pro, and the results look fantastic. Images are vivid, without looking unnatural, and are crisp even under zoom.

Wireless charging is also slated to join the Pixel 7a, though this could be limited to just 5W. Still, it's a welcome addition on a budget device.

There's a 1080p Samsung display slated to appear, too. According to early rumours, it will feature a 90Hz refresh rate, offering a decent upgrade over the screen found on the Pixel 6a.

I'm very excited for the Google Pixel 7a to launch. If the rumours are to be believed, it could represent a great value alternative to devices like the Nothing Phone (1) and the Samsung Galaxy A53. The crucial point is going to be the price. We've seen Google maintain last years' pricing on their flagship devices, and if they can do the same here, despite the generous upgrade in specs, I think it will be a winning formula.