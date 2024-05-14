Kostume's third artist collection of cycling gear is turning heads on the streets

As summer tiptoes closer, cycling enthusiasts are gearing up for thrilling rides under the warm sun, and what better way to do it than with cutting-edge gear? Kostüme, the bespoke cycling apparel wizards from Bristol, UK, have just unveiled their third limited edition artist collection, and it's causing quite a stir among riders worldwide.

Hot off the success of their highly sought-after Comfort Break cycling shorts, which practically flew off the shelves before they even hit the market, Kostüme is back with #EDIT003, a collection created in collaboration with renowned artist Remi Rough that's as stylish as it is practical.

#EDIT003 isn't just about looking good on the bike; it's about performance and comfort. Focusing on Audax, long-distance, and adventure cycling, Kostüme has crafted gear that's ready for anything the road throws at you.

One of the highlights of the collection is the new lightweight long-sleeved 6-pocket cargo cycling jersey and base layer. Perfect for carrying all your essentials while keeping you cool and dry, these pieces are a game-changer for cyclists who like to venture off the beaten path.

The collection features fabrics made from 100% recycled PET plastic, which not only perform exceptionally well but also help reduce environmental impact. Plus, with a made-to-order approach, Kostüme aims to revolutionise the fashion industry by eliminating waste and ensuring every piece is crafted with care.

Founder and CEO of Kostüme Ed Bartlett expressed his excitement about the collaboration with the artist, saying, "I've been a fan of Remi's since before I was even riding road bikes, so it's a dream come true to work together."

Rough himself added, "Collaborating with a brand I love is one thing. Seeing my work on products that have fitness, well-being, and sustainability at their core is altogether another."

Limited to just 350 pieces globally, this collection is a must-have for cycling aficionados. Customers buying the matching jersey and base layer will benefit from an automatic 10% discount. For more info on price and availability, visit Kostume today.