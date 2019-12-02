Karcher K2 pressure washer price gets BLASTED for Cyber Monday

When it comes to pressure washers German maker Kärcher is the brand to beat, with its system frequently topping T3's best pressure washer buying guide thanks to their amazing build quality and performance, as well as impressive suite of accessories.

And that is why this brilliant Cyber Monday UK deal deal has definitely caught our attention.

• Buy Kärcher K2 Full Control pressure washer for £70 – was £100 , save £30

Yep, the deal sees a chunky 30 per cent hosed off the price of the well-reviewed Kärcher K2 Full Control Pressure Washer system.

The Kärcher K2 is ideal for washing cars, bikes, cycles, drives, decking, patio and more, with its high pressure gun, high pressure hose and full suite of control lances and accessories on hand at all times thanks to its neat on-board storage.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Kärcher K2 Full Control Pressure Washer £70 | Was £100 | Save £30 at Amazon

One of the absolute best pressure washer systems on the market just got a fantastic Amazon Cyber Monday discount, with the Kärcher K2 reduced by 30%. A lightweight yet powerful machine, the K2 makes cleaning surfaces, objects, vehicles and more around the home a doddle. Offer ends at midnight on Cyber Monday.View Deal

