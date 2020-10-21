John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: browse the best deals now

John Lewis Black Friday deals are one of the best kept secrets in the UK during the winter sales season. The reason for this is three fold.

Firstly, John Lewis does not do a great job in advertising its own Black Friday sale, and when it comes to the main event in particular, the core shopping days of Grey Thursday, Black Friday, the Black Weekend and Cyber Monday, many deal hunters don't think "John Lewis Black Friday deals".

Secondly, John Lewis is a great destination for bagging some of the best Black Friday deals going as it stocks an incredibly wide range of products, and has many non-tech product categories, too. This makes it a great place to bag presents for friends and family if you're not looking for a piece of tech or a gadget. Clothes, ornaments, furniture, consumables and fixtures are just a sample of the product categories that get fat discounts.

And the third reason why the John Lewis Black Friday sale is absolutely worth checking out is that the retailer offers a price match promise, where no deal is "never knowingly undersold" and discounted electronics and appliances still come with the retailer's best-in-class included 2-year guarantee.

Combined these three factors make John Lewis Black Friday deals some of the absolute finest to be bagged, but as can be seen directly below, the retailer already has a suite of top discounts to be bagged in its pre-Black Friday sale. Don't miss out, shop the best deals now.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals already live

Sony Bravia LED HDR 4K TV | £679 | £50 discount when bought with Sony HT-G700 sound bar

This is a great price on a superb 2020-range 4K TV from Sony on its own. However, if you want to pair this TV with a quality sound bar, too, then you can get a £50 discount on the bundle right now. The sound bar is the equally premium Sony HT-G700, meaning you truly invest in next-gen video and audio.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 | Was: £300 | Now: £260

Bang & Olufsen are one of the world's biggest names in audio, and right here its super stylish and premium Beoplay E8 true wireless earphones are reduced by £40 down to £260. These come with a 2-year guarantee, too, and deliver Qi wireless charging as well.

John Lewis Fluted Armchair | Was: £299 | Now: £239

John Lewis' range of furniture is stylish and comfortable, and right here its Fluted Armchair is reduced by £60 down to only £239. The chair's frame is crafted from birch, pine wood and plywood, while its filling is a composition of foam and fibre.View Deal

Ted Baker Jean Linen Tailored Fit Suit Jacket | Was: £289 | Now: £86.70

A massive reduction here of over £200 means this designer Ted Baker suit jacket is now available for just £86.70. It's available at that price point in a wide-variety of sizes, too, and has a regular length and it built from 100 per cent linen.View Deal

Denby Azure Haze Coupe Dinnerware Set | Was: £148 | Now: £128

A 12-piece dinnerware set from tableware master Denby gets a welcome £20 price cut at John Lewis, taking its price down to £128. This set is the Azure Haze colourway, however other schemes are available, too.View Deal

When do John Lewis Black Friday deals start?

On the official John Lewis website, the retailers states that Black Friday "will take place on Friday 27 November" and that the store will "have a wide range of Black Friday deals available on the day, and in case you happen to miss out on any discounts, Black Friday is quickly followed by Cyber Monday - 30 November 2020 - for another chance at finding some pre-Christmas bargains."

John Lewis differs to other retailers when it comes round to Black Friday as it tends to keep its offerings very much restricted to the core Black Friday days of Grey Thursday, Black Friday, the Black Weekend and Cyber Monday. This year may differ, though, due to 2020's unique circumstances, with John Lewis Black Friday deals going live earlier in November.

One thing is sure, though, and that is that you can expect more John Lewis Black Friday deals to be made available online. John Lewis has a strong retail presence, but that is going to be disrupted this year due to various restrictions and the fact that more people than ever will shop the Black Friday sale at home.

What will be the best John Lewis Black Friday deals?

Last year John Lewis Black Friday deals saw a store-wide 20 per cent reduction of thousands of items across all departments, including kitchenware, clothing, beauty, small appliances, TVs, white goods, sports, toy and more.

A good way to envisage the type of deals available, though, is to look at what the star deals were at John Lewis last year, which now follow.

Best selling electrical product: 2019 Apple iPad 10.2", A10, iPadOS, Wi-Fi, 32GB, £299, saving £50

Best selling home product: Sophie Conran for Portmeirion Cereal Bowl, £6, saving £4

Best selling fashion product: Calvin Klein Underwear Cotton Stretch Trunks, £26.60, saving £11.40

Best selling beauty product: Dior Sauvage Spray Eau de Toilette, £43.60, saving £8.72

Best selling nursery product: Joie Spin 360 Group Car Seat, Ember, £179.99, saving £20

Best selling toy product: LEGO Star Wars 75244 Tantive IV & 75259 Snowspeeder 20th Anniversary Edition (bundle), £139.23, saving £31

