It’s Coffee Week at Amazon! Top deals on coffee machines, pods & creamers

Amazon is celebrating the humble cup of joe with it’s very own Coffee Week. The Amazon Coffee Week runs from 25th-31st October and is your chance to upgrade your hot beverage station or stock up on some much needed coffee supplies.

Bestselling coffee brands included in Amazon Coffee Week are Lavazza, Nepresso, L’OR, Tassimo, De’Longhi and more. If you want to get your Christmas shopping done early or you’re looking to get some early Black Friday deals , you’ve got a full week to get these great offers.

To view the full Coffee Week discounts, click the link above. If you want a few ideas on what you can buy for yourself, friends or family, we’ve highlighted the best categories for you to shop from below.

Coffee machines are one of the most popular kitchen appliances. To get the coffee house experience in the comfort of your own home, Amazon Coffee Week has great deals on espresso machines and bean to cup coffee machines. Leading brands like De’Longhi, Nespresso, Cuisinart and Lavazza are all included in the sale and there are up to 42% off on selected machines.

Italian manufacturer Lavazza isn’t dubbed Italy’s favourite espresso for nothing! Their premium high quality coffee products include coffee pods and medium roast beans that’s sure to make you the richest cup of coffee to wake you up in the morning.

