Sony Xperia X Compact and Xperia XR specs leak ahead of IFA reveal

Following Evan 'evleaks' Blass' impromptu reveal of the Sony Xperia X Compact yesterday, we thought that was it for premature details regarding Sony Mobile. Shame on us for such innocent assumptions because a report by Dutch tech site Techtastic claims to have the specs for said model and the Xperia XR.

According to the European mobile-centric site, the Xperia XR will supposedly boast a 5.2-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, a rear 23MP camera with a dual-LED flash, laser-assisted focusing and a hefty 13MP front-facing camera. Techtastic also quotes a Snapdragon 820 CPU under the XR's hood as well.

We've actually seen what appears to be the XR before thanks to a bunch of photos that showed off a model designated the Sony Xperia F8331 back in July, so we're already becoming well acquanted with Sony's growing roster of current Xperia smartphones.

Reports suggest the Compact X will feature a 4.6 inch-screen and 2700mAh battery, as well as the aforementioned Snapdragon 820 CPU and 4GB of RAM. We've yet to hear any solid details on the camera, althought GSMarena.com claims it will have a 23-megapixel-strong camera to its name.

Techtastic does claim that both Xperia models will feature USB-C ports, adding another string of connectivity to its yet to be confirmed bow.

It's believed that both the Xperia X Compact and the Xperia XR are both set to be announced at IFA's Sony presentation, which is planned to take place on 1 September.

Via: Techtastic

