Amazon has knocked £100 off these five-star headphones before Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a few days away, but we’ve seen plenty of exciting deals already roll in on smart home tech, wearables, drones, and headphones; case in point, these top-rated Cleer Arc II Sport open ear headphones have now been reduced from £199 to £79.99.

In our review of these headphones, our tester gave them five stars and went as far as to say they were “pretty much perfect”. He praised them for their snug fit and powerful audio quality, thanks to their 16.2mm neodymium drivers with aptX Adaptive technology. They’re the headphones I currently use, and they’re resilient enough for gym workouts (despite being open ear) and my weekend runs.

The ARC II Sport are also IPX5 water-resistant and sweatproof, so they can withstand sweaty workouts and training in the rain. The magnetic carry case that they come in isn’t waterproof, but the UV light ensures the headphones stay bacteria-free. Battery-life is also brilliant; you’ll get wear out of these for 35 hours, as the headphones themself deliver 8 hours of juice, while the charging case provides an additional 27 hours.