I'd grab this Anker power bank deal if I didn't already have one

It's only been a few weeks since I got my hands on Anker's newest 10,000mAh nano power bank, but it's already the subject of a really nice early Amazon Prime Day deal, before that big sales event even officially kicks off.

The deal sees 20% knocked off the price of the power bank, which includes a retractable USB-C cable to let you charge your devices without even needing an external wire.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon This is as good a power bank as you could want, and it has impressively fast charging speeds with compatible devices – so getting £10 off is nothing to sniff at.

I've been travelling with the power bank all week, actually, since I was at Nothing's launch event for the Phone (3) and Headphone (1) in London, and it bailed me out a few times as my phone ran out of battery.

That built-in cable really is a killer feature, since it means that I don't have to worry about remembering anything else or sticking any additional clutter in my bag. Plus, the built-in display gives you some really handy info while you use the power bank, including how much juice it has left, how fast it's charging the connected device, and even an overview of its own battery health.

So, a 20% discount on one of the best power banks on the market is a pretty great early Prime Day deal – but there will be many more next week, when the sales really start in earnest.