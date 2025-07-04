Silent Angel’s super sleek music streamer is now here for UK ears

Quick Summary Silent Angel's network music streamer, the Bremen SL1 Plus, is now available in the UK for £799. It works with key platforms, including Qobuz, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, DLNA, AirPlay 2 and internet radio.

The Silent Angel Bremen SL1 Plus was launched in late 2024 but wasn't initially available in the UK. But that's now changed.

The high-end digital music streamer is available from UK retailers now for a recommended price of £799. That pits it against streamers such as the marginally more expensive Cambridge Audio CXN100.

The SL1 Plus builds on the firm's well-received Bremen B1 and B2 audio streamers, and it comes with improved internals and wider streaming support. On the outside, it's extremely zen, with an almost featureless front panel and top section. Round the back it's more straightforward, with six outputs, Ethernet port and USB connectors.

The SL1 Plus is controlled via the VitOS Orbiter app and works with Qobuz, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, DLNA, AirPlay 2 and internet radio, and there's on-board MQA decoding and Bluetooth for streaming from a wide range of devices.

(Image credit: Thunder Data Co., Ltd)

Silent Angel Bremen SL1 Plus: key features

The SL1 Plus has both wired gigabit Ethernet and wireless networking, and its outputs include balanced XLR, unbalanced RCA, coaxial, optical (192kHz/24-bit) and USB audio.

The chassis is made from galvanised steel with an aluminium alloy front panel, and it contains what Silent Angel says is a "radar-grade" power supply.

There's a six-core processor arrangement inside (one dual-core Cortex-72 and a quad-core Cortex A53) and a dedicated aluminium enclosure for the DAC board, which separates the analogue and digital circuits to minimise noise.

It's built with a thick copper layer across the main board and SSD section for improved thermal management, and there's advanced EMI shielding to reduce internal electrical noise.

The device has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage, with space for up to 4TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

The Silent Angel Bremen SL1 Plus is available now via its UK distributor Sound Design Distribution, through stores like KronosAV.