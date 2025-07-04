Silent Angel’s super sleek music streamer is now here for UK ears
Keeps things simple with this great-looking streamer for UK audiophiles
Quick Summary
Silent Angel's network music streamer, the Bremen SL1 Plus, is now available in the UK for £799.
It works with key platforms, including Qobuz, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, DLNA, AirPlay 2 and internet radio.
The Silent Angel Bremen SL1 Plus was launched in late 2024 but wasn't initially available in the UK. But that's now changed.
The high-end digital music streamer is available from UK retailers now for a recommended price of £799. That pits it against streamers such as the marginally more expensive Cambridge Audio CXN100.
The SL1 Plus builds on the firm's well-received Bremen B1 and B2 audio streamers, and it comes with improved internals and wider streaming support. On the outside, it's extremely zen, with an almost featureless front panel and top section. Round the back it's more straightforward, with six outputs, Ethernet port and USB connectors.
The SL1 Plus is controlled via the VitOS Orbiter app and works with Qobuz, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, DLNA, AirPlay 2 and internet radio, and there's on-board MQA decoding and Bluetooth for streaming from a wide range of devices.
Silent Angel Bremen SL1 Plus: key features
The SL1 Plus has both wired gigabit Ethernet and wireless networking, and its outputs include balanced XLR, unbalanced RCA, coaxial, optical (192kHz/24-bit) and USB audio.
The chassis is made from galvanised steel with an aluminium alloy front panel, and it contains what Silent Angel says is a "radar-grade" power supply.
There's a six-core processor arrangement inside (one dual-core Cortex-72 and a quad-core Cortex A53) and a dedicated aluminium enclosure for the DAC board, which separates the analogue and digital circuits to minimise noise.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's built with a thick copper layer across the main board and SSD section for improved thermal management, and there's advanced EMI shielding to reduce internal electrical noise.
The device has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage, with space for up to 4TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.
The Silent Angel Bremen SL1 Plus is available now via its UK distributor Sound Design Distribution, through stores like KronosAV.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.