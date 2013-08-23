Instagram coming to WP8

A senior executive at Nokia has confirmed that popular photography app Instagram is coming to Windows Phone 8.

Nokia executive vice president Chris Weber made the announcement during a visit to Thailand.

The absence of the photography app has been a source of continuing complaints from Windows Phone owners.

During his speech, Weber reiterated Nokia's aim to take over Samsung as the top smartphone maker.

According to Weber, the company is planning on winning the 50 million mobile users expected to switch from 2G services to 3G in the next three years.

The company has been critical of its software partner Microsoft in recent months. Last month Nokia vice president Byran Biniak publicly attacked Microsoft, accusing it of placing too much focus on other parts of its business to the detriment of WP8.

Biniak is also general manager of app development at the Finnish smartphone maker. According to Biniak at the time, Nokia is upholding its end of the bargain, but that it can only do so much by itself.

“We are releasing new devices frequently and for every new device, if there is an app that somebody cares about that's not there that's a missed opportunity of a sale,” he told the International Business Times in an interview.

Via: Bangkok Post