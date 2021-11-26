I'm going to buy these three GHD deals to revolutionise my hairstyling routine

The best Black Friday deals are rich pickings if you want to snap up a deal on GHD hair stylers. You can currently save up to 25-percent on GHD's most popular products.

GHD (Good Hair Day, in case you didn't know) hair straighteners have been the gold standard pretty much since they burst onto the scene way back in 2001. Not only do these hair straighteners straighten your hair expertly – making them perfect for those of you who want to create a 'glass hair' look - they can also be used to create waves and curls, including tight ringlets.

GHD hair straighteners last years, and are highly rated for creating a smooth and sleek finish to your hair, as well as tighter, bouncy curls and dramatic ringlets. The rounder barrel on the ceramic styling plates are also ace for creating cute flicks to the ends of your hair, which can be fun to play around with if you have a Lob hair cut.

The GHD Platinum+ Styler, which are discounted in Amazon's Black Friday sale, heat up in seconds and feature a wishbone hinge for snag-free styling. They're top in our best hair straighteners buying guide.

That's not all, though, Amazon has also discounted the GHD Glide Hot Brush, which tames and smooths dry hair for quick and effortless styling, and the GHD Helios Hair Dryer, which drastically cuts drying time thanks to an ultra-powerful brushless DC motor.

GHD Platinum+ Styler: was £189, now £151.20 at Amazon GHD Platinum+ Styler: was £189, now £151.20 at Amazon

The GHD platinum+ is GHD's smart styler is one of the best hairstyles you can buy. So intelligent it predicts your hair needs and constantly adapts to ensure the optimum styling temperature at all times. Get ultimate results and hair that is 70% stronger.

GHD Helios Hair Dryer: was £159, now £131.99 at Amazon GHD Helios Hair Dryer: was £159, now £131.99 at Amazon

Lighter and faster for utmost styling control and results, GHD helios professional hairdryer was developed by GHD’s leading UK Research and Design Lab based in Cambridge in conjunction with top physicists, engineers and styling professionals. The powerful hairdryer maximises drying performance to drastically speed up blow-dry time. The 2200 Watt brushless motor and wave-form heater concentrate the 120 km/hr airflow for speedy styling.