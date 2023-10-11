I’m a smart home expert and I’m buying these 3 smart thermostats for Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s the last day of the Prime Big Deal Days sale! This Prime Day, smart home has been the most popular category with huge money-saving deals on security cameras, smart thermostats, smart bulbs, video doorbells and much more.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale

As a smart home expert, I’ve been searching far and wide for the best Prime Day Smart Home deals . I’ve already found amazing deals on indoor and outdoor smart security cameras and this ultra low price on the Ring Video Doorbell .

Now, I’m on the hunt for discounts on the best smart thermostats and I’ve found huge price cuts on models from tado°, Google Nest and Hive. Below are my top three smart thermostat deals in the Prime Big Deal Days sale that you need to check out if you’re looking to update your home heating and cooling.

tado° Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+: was £179.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Save £80 on the tado° Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ in the Prime Day sale. This smart thermostat from tado° is super easy to install and works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. With the tado° app, you can easily control your smart heating from your phone, set up schedules, review your energy usage and customise the temperature in each room in your house.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation: was £219.99 , now £157.99 at Amazon

Save 28% on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd generation at Amazon. Available in stainless steel, this smart thermostat from Google creates schedules for you after learning your habits and automatically adjusts itself when you're away. It can also control your hot water tank via the app on your phone, tablet or laptop.