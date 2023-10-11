I’m a smart home expert and I’m buying these 3 smart thermostats for Prime Day

Get up to 44% off tado°, Google & Hive smart thermostats in the Prime Big Deal Days sale

Best smart thermostat deals for Prime Day
(Image credit: Amazon)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
published

It’s the last day of the Prime Big Deal Days sale! This Prime Day, smart home has been the most popular category with huge money-saving deals on security cameras, smart thermostats, smart bulbs, video doorbells and much more.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale

As a smart home expert, I’ve been searching far and wide for the best Prime Day Smart Home deals. I’ve already found amazing deals on indoor and outdoor smart security cameras and this ultra low price on the Ring Video Doorbell.

Now, I’m on the hunt for discounts on the best smart thermostats and I’ve found huge price cuts on models from tado°, Google Nest and Hive. Below are my top three smart thermostat deals in the Prime Big Deal Days sale that you need to check out if you’re looking to update your home heating and cooling.

tado° Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+: was £179.99

tado° Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+: was £179.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
Save £80 on the tado° Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ in the Prime Day sale. This smart thermostat from tado° is super easy to install and works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. With the tado° app, you can easily control your smart heating from your phone, set up schedules, review your energy usage and customise the temperature in each room in your house.

View Deal
Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation: was £219.99

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation: was £219.99, now £157.99 at Amazon
Save 28% on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd generation at Amazon. Available in stainless steel, this smart thermostat from Google creates schedules for you after learning your habits and automatically adjusts itself when you're away. It can also control your hot water tank via the app on your phone, tablet or laptop.

View Deal
Hive Thermostat: was £179

Hive Thermostat: was £179, now £134.99 at Amazon
The Hive Thermostat is now 25% off in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This clever smart thermostat can set up six heating schedules in daily time slots, and will send you heating alerts using your geolocation. With this purchase, you can also get 50% off the Hive Heating Plus subscription to help you save more money on your energy bills.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations!


Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸