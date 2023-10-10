Ring Video Doorbell drops to cheapest ever price in the Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Prime Big Deal Days are here! Over the next two days (10th - 11th October 2023), Amazon is slashing its prices on a variety of products, including air fryers, TVs, headphones, smart cameras and much more.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve been scouring the Prime Day 2 sale and I’ve found the best deal on the Ring Video Doorbell. The second generation of the Ring Video Doorbell is now 40% off, taking this premium smart video doorbell down to its cheapest ever price.

Originally priced at £99.99, the Ring Video Doorbell is now £59.99 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, saving Prime members £40 on this popular video doorbell. This price cut takes the Ring Video Doorbell down to its lowest ever price, so if you’ve been thinking about investing in a video doorbell, this deal is definitely worth taking advantage of.

The Ring Video Doorbell holds the number one spot in T3’s best video doorbell guide. This wireless video doorbell comes with 1080p HD video, night vision and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to whoever’s at your door from wherever you are, using your smartphone or tablet. It’s quick and easy to install, and can be paired with select Alexa-enabled devices to keep your smart home connected and streamline.

To view the Ring Video Doorbell deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon. In the Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can also find tons of Ring home security deals , including low prices on indoor and outdoor cameras, alarms, intercoms and much more.

Get 40% off the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The Ring Video Doorbell allows you to answer the door from wherever you are, so you never miss a visitor, guest or delivery person again. Its standout features include two-way talk, live view and Alexa voice control. Comes with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect.

If you can’t always hear your video doorbell, add extra volume to the Ring Video Doorbell with this bundle deal from the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Right now, you can get 41% off the Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Chime at Amazon (more details can be found below).

For more video doorbell deals, check out the best Prime Day Smart Home deals you can buy today.