Amazon cuts up to 60% off smart security cameras ahead of Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon’s second Prime Day sale is coming up on the 10th-11th October 2023. Ahead of the two-day sales event, Amazon is dropping some of its best Prime Day deals early and if you’ve been looking to update your smart security, you’re going to want to shop now.

Shop early Prime Day deals

The best Prime Day Smart Home deals are full of price drops and bundle deals on smart home must-haves, like the best security cameras , video doorbells, smart bulbs, speakers and displays, and much more. A whole week early, Amazon has released early price cuts on smart devices, particularly the best outdoor wireless security cameras . Not only can you find money-saving deals on Amazon’s own Blink and Ring products, but other popular brands like Arlo and eufy have also had its prices slashed.

Right now, you can find up to 60% off on Arlo, Blink, eufy and Ring security cameras and I’ve rounded up the seven best deals you should pick.

Blink Outdoor 3-Camera System + Blink Mini Camera: was £244.98 , now £96.99 at Amazon

Get 60% off the Blink Outdoor 3-Camera System + Blink Mini Camera in the early Prime Day sale. Now under £100, this bundle deal gives you four cameras and Blink’s Sync Module 2 for a fraction of the cost. With this bundle, you can set up the Blink Mini inside your home and the three Blink Outdoor cameras outside your home to protect your property and tighten your security.

Arlo Essential XL Security Camera: was £149.99 , now £94.99 at Amazon

The Arlo Essential XL Security Camera is now just £94.99 in this early Prime Day deal. This outdoor camera has brilliant colour night vision, a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way talk and an 1080p HD camera. A 90-day free trial of the Arlo Secure Plan is also included.

eufy S230 SoloCam: was £199 , now £149 at Amazon

In the early Prime Day deals, you can now get £50 off the eufy S230 SoloCam. This outdoor wireless camera has an integrated solar panel for sustainable power, and has superior human detection technology to alert you appropriately to body shapes and face patterns.

Ring Outdoor Camera Stick Up Cam: was £89.99 , now £54.99 at Amazon

Get 39% off the Ring Outdoor Camera Plug-In Stick Up Cam at Amazon. This outdoor camera is easy to set up and is a simple way to build your own security system. It connects to the Ring app and is compatible with Alexa for voice commands and better control. Comes with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect.

Blink Outdoor + Floodlight: was £124.98 , now £62.49 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor + Floodlight is half price in the early Prime Day deals. This camera kit comes with the Blink Outdoor camera and the wireless battery-powered HD floodlight mount. Together, this set-up lights up the outside of your home to better monitor your property. A free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan is also included in the cost.

Arlo Floodlight Security Camera: was £259.99 , now £139.99 at Amazon

Save £120 on the Arlo Floodlight Security Camera at Amazon. This outdoor camera offers a 160-degree wide angle view of the outside of your home, and comes with colour night vision and two-way talk. The floodlight has up to 3000 lumen and coupled with a ringing alarm siren, potential intruders will definitely be scared off by the Arlo Floodlight Security Camera.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was £179.99 , now £119.99 at Amazon

Get 33% off the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus in the early Prime Day sale. A hardwired outdoor camera, it comes with a bright LED spotlight, a siren, and many smart security features to better protect your home.